Newcastle house set on fire as NSW Police serious crime squad raids homes in Hamilton and Mayfield

A fire started Tuesday in a house under siege during a tense three-hour confrontation with serious crime detectives in Newcastle, NSW.

Police brought in an armored vehicle and riot police specialists after a man barricaded himself at a home in Everton St, Hamilton.

Police had arrived at 7:30 a.m. in connection with an ongoing investigation, but the man reportedly refused to leave the house, shutting down the grandstand.

The fire service was called after a small fire broke out, but it was quickly extinguished without incident, police said.

Negotiation experts were called in to talk to the man, with the conversations initially being conducted over loudspeakers, according to locals.

The man was eventually arrested at 10:30 a.m., leading to police raids on that house and another address in nearby Mayfield.

A spokesman said the man was taken to Newcastle Police Station, where he is currently assisting police with investigations.

“When the police arrived, a 29-year-old man refused to leave the house and a police operation started,” the spokesman said.

“A search warrant was then issued at Hamilton’s home, and a second at a home in Scholey Street, Mayfield, where officers seized a number of items for further forensic examination.”