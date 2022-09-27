Newcastle handed FIVE major fitness boosts with Wilson and Bruno fit to face Fulham this weekend

Newcastle have been given a much-needed quintet of fitness boosts ahead of Saturday’s trip to Fulham – but that is offset by the injuries of Alexander Isak, Chris Wood and Matt Ritchie, a club record £60million.

Sports post understands that both Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimaraes are ready to declare themselves fit for the weekend, while Allan Saint-Maximin has a chance to make the bench.

As the trio are arguably Eddie Howe’s most valuable attacking players, it will be a huge boost to the head coach as the Magpies look for their first win since the opening day of the season.

Eddie Howe got a fitness boost ahead of Newcastle’s game against Fulham

Callum Wilson (left) and Bruno Guimaraes ready for Newcastle’s weekend game

On top of that, midfielder Elliot Anderson has been training this week after he withdrew from the Scotland Under-21 squad with a hamstring complaint.

We can also reveal that Jonjo Shelvey has made faster than expected progress in his recovery from a hamstring injury and is approaching his return. Initially, it was feared that he would be sidelined until the end of October.

The midfielder will not make it to Craven Cottage, but Wilson and Bruno are expected to start.

Number nine Wilson is back after sitting out the last five games with a hamstring injury, while the thigh injury that forced Bruno to miss Brazil’s recent friendlies is not serious.

However, new addition Alexander Isak will sit out the game after a leg injury

However, striker Isak will be absent this weekend and Newcastle are waiting for more information about the leg injury that caused him to withdraw from the Swedish roster last week. It is not thought to be a long-term problem.

In the meantime, we understand that fellow frontman Wood will undergo a scan for the rib injury he sustained while playing for New Zealand and is unlikely to appear at Fulham.

And another blow came to Howe when utility man Ritchie suffered a calf injury in training last week. There is hope that his layoff will be minimal.

Goalkeeper Karl Darlow (ankle) and defender Emil Krafth (knee) are absent for a long time.