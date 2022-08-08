Newcastle forward Allan-Saint Maximin gifts a fan a Rolex

Allan Saint-Maximin was in a very generous mood on Saturday when he gifted a fan a Rolex watch after Newcastle’s win against Nottingham Forest.

Eddie Howe’s side started their Premier League campaign with a comfortable win over their newly promoted opponents, with goals in the second half from Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson sealing a 2-0 win.

After the game, Saint-Maximin went to greet the supporters and made a remarkable gesture when he handed the expensive watch to Newcastle supporter Steve Dutton. Clearly stunned by Saint-Maximin’s kindness, Dutton shook hands with the attacker and thanked him for his generosity.

Dutton was still in disbelief later in the evening when he praised the Frenchman’s kindness on Twitter.

“I was the person who got the watch from ASM as a gift, I was completely speechless,” Dutton wrote.

“I thought he was going to sign autographs and take pictures with the kids. I’m still in shock, can’t thank @asaintmaximin enough.”

The Chronicle posted a video of the incident on social media, praising Saint-Maximin as a “man of the people,” which the 25-year-old retweeted.

He has now given away two watches in the past 12 months after handing Newcastle supporter Michael Urwin a TAG Heuer Aquaracer in November 2021.

The winger was clearly in good spirits after Newcastle’s opening day win when he tweeted: ‘Black & White forever’.

Saint-Maximin has been linked with a departure from St James’ Park this summer, with Tottenham and Chelsea showing interest in him, but his Twitter post seems to indicate he is very happy at Newcastle and has no intention of leaving the club to leave. shortly.