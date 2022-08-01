Newcastle finally land Carrick, with Michael’s younger brother Graeme set to join as Under-18s coach

Graeme Carrick, the younger brother of former England star Michael, will join Newcastle United as the under-18s coach as the club’s restructuring continues off the pitch.

The 37-year-old has spent 15 years with the Football Association, most recently as a youth coach developer, and has an excellent reputation within the game.

Like his brother, Carrick was a youngster at West Ham but an injury curtailed his career and he returned to his native North East in 2005 to coach at Newcastle academy.

He has maintained good links with his youth club and will now take on the Under-18s role vacated by former Newcastle defender Peter Ramage.

Ramage assists former Newcastle striker Shola Ameobi as the club’s rental manager.

Carrick has a good relationship with Newcastle’s sporting director Dan Ashworth and his arrival is seen as another important step in strengthening the club’s academy.

Meanwhile, the club have made an improved club-record offer for Leicester City’s James Maddison in the hopes a deal can be struck this week.

Sources say the second bid is over £40m after a £35m structured package was rejected last week.

However, it is still well below Leicester’s £60m asking price and a compromise would have to be reached for the deal to go through. The Magpies have been encouraged that the 25-year-old is interested in a move to Tyneside.