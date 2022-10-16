Newcastle fans must be patient in their pursuit of glory in the Premier League

<!–

It took Roman Abramovich two years to win the league and the owners of Manchester City in Abu Dhabi four. I’m afraid Newcastle fans will have to be more patient, even though Eddie Howe has done a great job and has exceeded expectations so far, he’s going to Old Trafford on Sunday to break through into the top six.

I would be stunned if Newcastle become champions within five years. For starters, they were far behind Chelsea and even City got a new owner. When the Saudi takeover happened, they fought relegation.

I didn’t think they would get this far so quickly, but if you look at their best team, no one in the Manchester City team would make it. A few like Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and maybe Alexander Isak could be there for the long haul but it would still need a massive overhaul.

You can’t see City falling backwards in the next few years, Chelsea look like they are going to make a real effort, and you also have Arsenal, Spurs, Liverpool and Manchester United, so it will take some big steps forward for Newcastle.

I suggest they need three years to compete for the top four and at least two years after that to win it. They actually need a whole new team, with the exceptions I mentioned.

Getting those world-class players to Tyneside isn’t easy either. From my experience you need a package to attract the best foreign stars; money, Champions League football and location.

Newcastle can certainly offer the former, they cannot offer the latter, and the venue is in the eye of the beholder. Personally, I didn’t mind where I played my football, but I’ve been in changing rooms where players, especially some foreign boys, have preferred London or large population centers, sometimes because of their families.

It’s been an impressive rebuild by Howe so far, but it will be even harder to get to the next level.