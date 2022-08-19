Newcastle family trapped in home due to daughter’s SCID illness which compromises immune system

A family of five has been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby’s illness, which could have left her with the risk of losing her life to something as mild as a cold.

Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle, New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has an ultra-rare Severe Combined Immuno deficiency (SCID).

Only one in 200,000 babies suffers from SCID, which without treatment is usually fatal within two years of birth.

Mr. Moore, an engineer, works from home while the couple can’t go shopping and have had to pick up Bronte’s brother Kaius, three, and sister Willow, two, from daycare.

They relied on the kindness of loved ones to drop off groceries and supplies, all while keeping their distance.

Due to the drastic isolation that infants have to endure, the disease is often referred to as “baby bubble disease.”

“They (doctors) told us that Bronte essentially has no immune system, she has no B or T cells to fight any kind of infection,” Ms Hamilton said. A current matter.

“And it’s something as simple as a simple cold or gastro that can eventually become life-threatening for Bronte and we could lose her.”

The family can’t even afford to risk visiting parks, with their backyard as a playground for their children.

“We have to be very careful about doing little things, (like) walking, that we don’t bump into other people or get near them,” added the mother of three.

“This is our life, trying to manage three kids and live in our little bubble and keep Bronte safe.”

Bronte was diagnosed just 13 days after her birth.

Ms Hamilton said hearing the news was “disheartening and overwhelming,” but luckily for Bronte, her illness was detected early.

In a recent ray of hope, the family has discovered a breakthrough in SCID treatment.

Experts from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London and the University of California in Los Angeles have developed a one-time stem cell treatment.

“We take the stem cells from the patient, the child, all the cells that make up the cells of the blood system and the immune system, and the ones that are defective and can’t produce a working immune system,” Dr. Claire Booth on the program.

“So we use a virus to put a working copy of the gene that is defective into those stem cells and then we give the corrected cells back to the child and those cells will then produce a healthy immune system.”

Of the 50 patients who received the new treatment, 95 percent have had their immune systems corrected, said Dr. Booth.

Ms Hamilton and Bronte will fly to the UK in September to undergo treatment, but flying over the plane carries its own risks.

“Hopefully it means (Bronte) should be a healthy, normal kid in a year,” Moore said.

The family is trying to raise at least $70,000 through a GoFundMe Page to help pay for travel and living expenses in London.

Newborns with SCID appear healthy but are dangerously prone to illness, including common conditions such as the common cold or gastrointestinal.

“The condition is fatal, usually within the first year or two of life,” according to the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Their only chance is to receive immune-repairing treatments, such as blood-forming stem cell transplants, gene therapy, or enzyme therapy.