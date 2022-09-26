Newcastle faces crisis after Bruno Guimaraes withdraws from Brazil roster, adding to growing list of injuries

Newcastle United have been dealt a blow after Bruno Guimaraes withdrew from the Brazilian squad due to an injury.

The midfielder suffered a thigh injury during his international service last week, forcing him to miss Brazil’s first training session.

The former Lyon man was back in France, where Brazil took a friendly 3-0 win over Ghana on Friday night and faced Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday, as the bookmakers’ favorites to lift World Cup kit for November’s big kick-off in Doha.

Guimaraes was on the fringes of the World Cup squad, but an injury could ruin his hopes

Guimaraes missed Friday’s win over Ghana and now coach Tite has removed the Magpies star from the squad to face Tunisia at the Parc des Princes so he can continue his recovery on Tyneside.

Newcastle remain confident the midfielder will be fit for this weekend’s trip to Fulham, but he will be assessed throughout the week.

The 24-year-old has endured a frustrating spell with injuries after suffering a hamstring problem during Newcastle’s League Cup win against Tranmere Rovers last month.

He returned from injury against Bournemouth on 17 September and played 72 minutes of the 1-1 draw at St James’ Park.

Boss Eddie Howe may have to shake his pack against Fulham if Guimaraes is unavailable

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe faces a nervous wait before the trip to Craven Cottage, with Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson both making progress on their way back from injury.

Record contractor Alexander Isak will be missing for several weeks after he left the Swedish squad early last week and Chris Wood is struggling with a rib injury.

Allan Saint-Maximin is working his way back to full fitness after a hamstring injury

Alexander Isak will miss a few weeks after sustaining an injury during his international service

The Magpies have had a stuttering start to the campaign by winning just one of their first seven games.

Since the opening day win against Nottingham Forest, Newcastle have drawn five and lost once with the draw against Bournemouth last time, leading to some murmurs of discontent in the stands.