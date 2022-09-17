WhatsNew2Day
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe wears suit to honour Queen Elizabeth II, before changing into tracksuit

Sports
By Merry
A touch of class! Eddie Howe steps out in a formal suit in honor of Queen Elizabeth II… before the Newcastle boss quickly changes into a tracksuit for sideline duties against his old side Bournemouth

  • Newcastle manager Eddie Howe wore formal suit for Queen Elizabeth II’s silence
  • The 44-year-old donned a tracksuit for the game against Bournemouth
  • How’s current and former teams met in the first game since the Queen’s death

By Samuel Draper for Mailonline

Published: 17:04, 17 September 2022 | Updated: 17:07, 17 September 2022

Eddie Howe came out in a suit to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II before Newcastle’s meeting with Bournemouth – then donned a tracksuit to shout instructions from the sidelines.

The Magpies hosted Howe’s former squad in their first game since the death of Her Majesty, the Queen, last week at the age of 96.

As part of changes to the typical Premier League pre-game protocol, a minute’s silence was held in every field before games started, and for this Newcastle manager Howe came out in a suit.

Subsequent footage, however, showed the 44-year-old had taken off his formal attire for his tracksuit to instruct his players and give his players instructions and tactics against the Cherries, a side Howe has a significant amount of history with as a player and then as a manager.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe wore formal suit for Queen Elizabeth II's minute of silence
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe wore formal suit for Queen Elizabeth II's minute of silence

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe wore formal suit for Queen Elizabeth II’s minute of silence

The 44-year-old then donned a tracksuit to instruct his players from the byline
The 44-year-old then donned a tracksuit to instruct his players from the byline

The 44-year-old then donned a tracksuit to instruct his players from the byline

Other changes to normal match day protocol included the absence of the usual Premier League pre-match music and a rendition of the national anthem.

Clubs omitted the traditional pre-match handshake, but gathered in the center circle nine days after her death to pay a silent tribute to Elizabeth II.

Howe came through Bournemouth’s youth system as a young player, playing over 270 appearances for the club.

He also led the Cherries for two spells between 2008 and 2020, helping them move from the fourth tier of English football to the Premier League.

He joined Newcastle in November 2021 after a change of ownership at the club, helping them achieve a string of good performances towards the end of last season and the start of the 2022-23 season.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw after a penalty from Alexander Isak overturned Philip Billing’s opener for the visitors.

A minute's silence was held in St James' Park prior to Newcastle's game against Bournemouth

A minute’s silence was held in St James’ Park prior to Newcastle’s game against Bournemouth

A floral tribute was also left in memory of the Queen by Newcastle co-owner Amanda Stavely

A floral tribute was also left in memory of the Queen by Newcastle co-owner Amanda Stavely

