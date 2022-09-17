Newcastle boss Eddie Howe wears suit to honour Queen Elizabeth II, before changing into tracksuit

Eddie Howe came out in a suit to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II before Newcastle’s meeting with Bournemouth – then donned a tracksuit to shout instructions from the sidelines.

The Magpies hosted Howe’s former squad in their first game since the death of Her Majesty, the Queen, last week at the age of 96.

As part of changes to the typical Premier League pre-game protocol, a minute’s silence was held in every field before games started, and for this Newcastle manager Howe came out in a suit.

Subsequent footage, however, showed the 44-year-old had taken off his formal attire for his tracksuit to instruct his players and give his players instructions and tactics against the Cherries, a side Howe has a significant amount of history with as a player and then as a manager.

Other changes to normal match day protocol included the absence of the usual Premier League pre-match music and a rendition of the national anthem.

Clubs omitted the traditional pre-match handshake, but gathered in the center circle nine days after her death to pay a silent tribute to Elizabeth II.

Howe came through Bournemouth’s youth system as a young player, playing over 270 appearances for the club.

He also led the Cherries for two spells between 2008 and 2020, helping them move from the fourth tier of English football to the Premier League.

He joined Newcastle in November 2021 after a change of ownership at the club, helping them achieve a string of good performances towards the end of last season and the start of the 2022-23 season.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw after a penalty from Alexander Isak overturned Philip Billing’s opener for the visitors.

