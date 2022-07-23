Newcastle ask about Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana having rejected Leeds’ £35m ask for Harrison

Newcastle have inquired about Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

The capable Ghana international is considered one of the most promising players in Europe and has attracted interest from the likes of Bayer Leverkusen and Ajax.

Rennes paid £17million to sign the 20-year-old from Nordsjaelland last year and he is now valued at around £30million.

Kamaldeen Sulemana was a success in Denmark before moving to Rennes in France in 2021

Primarily known by his first name, forward Kamaldeen has played for Ghana several times

The 20-year-old, better known as Kamaldeen, scored four goals in ten Ligue 1 matches last season, as well as three appearances in the Europe Conference.

Newcastle had considered Leeds United’s Jack Harrison but was put off by his £35m valuation, so what Rennes wants for Kamaldeen in advance will be key to any progress on the deal.

The Northwest club are looking to improve their options for the coming season after missing Hugo Ekikike.