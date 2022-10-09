Newcastle aren’t ‘a big club’ despite propelling themselves into European places

Gabby Agbonlahor believes Newcastle United cannot consider themselves a major Premier League club.

A year after the club’s huge takeover deal from a consortium led by PIF along with PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media, the Magpies look very different.

Getty Things are looking really good for Newcastle at the moment

Getty The club’s owners have been in charge of a massive transformation in their first year

Eddie Howe’s side took a rather impressive 5-1 win against Brentford on Saturday afternoon to take the club to fifth in the league table and have fans dreaming of what lies ahead this season.

European football ambitions don’t seem too ambitious based on the club’s current trajectory.

But according to ex-Aston Villa man Agbonlahor, there is still work to be done to see Newcastle as one of the Premier League elite despite their vast wealth.

In response to Jamie O’Hara’s comments that Newcastle is a ‘huge’ football club, Agbonlahor couldn’t help but bite back.

He said: “If you say big football club, in what way?

“I’m just saying they haven’t won a Premier League title yet. You mean in terms of fanbase?

“I think they have a great fan base. They have turned St. James’ Park into a fortress and some top players play for them, but I wouldn’t call them a big club.”

Getty Newcastle will try to prove Agbonlahor wrong this season

It is not the first time Agbonlahor has targeted the Magpies and last year claimed that players would rather go to Brentford than live in Newcastle.

On talkSPORT he said: “Players go there for the money, let’s face it.

“When I played in the Premier League, Newcastle was the place you weren’t sure about. I didn’t want to go, it’s way up north, the weather.

“Players want to be close to London, closer to London was the attraction. If you offered a player £40,000 a week at Newcastle, or £30,000 a week at Brentford, they would go to Brentford for even less money.

“Players don’t want to live in Newcastle. They will want to have clauses in their contracts, if they go bankrupt they can leave for this amount.”