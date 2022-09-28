Newcastle are ‘preparing £50m bid to sign Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk’

Newcastle are reportedly preparing a £50m bid for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk once the transfer window reopens in January.

The Ukraine international has emerged as one of the most sought-after youngsters in world football and has been compared to PSG superstar Neymar in recent months following his strong rise.

His man of the match performance in Shakhtar’s impressive win over Real Madrid at the Bernabeu last season saw him receive a standing ovation from home support, further boosting his stock.

And now it is the Magpies who are ready to take the first step in the first year as they want to avoid the competition from Arsenal, according to the me.

Mudryk was closely linked with a £25million transfer to the Gunners over the summer, with Everton also reportedly failing in their pursuit of the 21-year-old.

The winger stayed with Shakhtar and sparkled in their memorable 4-1 Champions League win over RB Leipzig earlier this month.

Mudryk scored and provided two assists as the Ukrainian side caused a Champions League clash in their first group stage match.

He then scored in their second group game against Celtic and equalized on the half hour to save a point.

Mudryk enjoyed a breakthrough campaign last season with 10 assists and two goals for Shakhtar, pointing out to Europe’s top clubs his undeniable quality and potential.

And, in conversation with CBS Sportshe refused to downplay the chances of a move to Arsenal in January.

Mudryk said: ‘I dream (of the Premier League). I think every man dreams of the Premier League.

“Arsenal is a very good team with a very good coach. I like the way they play. Yes, it would be hard to say no on my part, I can’t say no, but the transfer is not just my decision and my word.

‘In the winter we’ll see. There was a lot of discussion about the transfer and the collapse (of the deal) and who wants me but is normal now. I’m in Shakhtar and I want to play in this team.

“I love this team and I love every man on this team. Shakhtar for me it is my home now but for me it is very important that all my thoughts are about Shakhtar but in winter (window) we will see.’

The winger is dubbed the ‘Ukrainian Neymar’ and broke through to the national team last season, where he impressed in cameos against Scotland and Wales in the World Cup qualifiers in June.

However, Mudryk set the record straight on his nickname, claiming that he would rather be named after another iconic player.

He said: ‘It’s not the Ukrainian Neymar, it’s the Ukrainian Modric – this sounds better. Modric is a top player and one of the best players of all time.’