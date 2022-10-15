Newcastle: Allan Saint-Maximin suffers setback in recovery from hamstring injury

<!–

Allan Saint-Maximin has suffered a setback on his return from a hamstring injury and will miss Newcastle’s crucial three-game streak in a week.

The Frenchman will be absent when the Magpies travel to Old Trafford on Sunday and will likely be sidelined for Wednesday’s visit to Everton and next weekend’s trip to Spurs.

Saint-Maximin had only just returned from six weeks of rest when he came on in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Brentford.

We understand his latest issue is related to the same injury, although the irritation isn’t considered too serious.

It is still a blow to Eddie Howe, whose side have climbed to sixth place in the Premier League after successive wins against Fulham and Brentford, with star players like Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson returning from injury in recent weeks.

Saint-Maximin is one of those players who make a difference when he’s on the team, but he has a history of hamstring problems and has only started four of Newcastle’s ten games this season.