New Zealand’s Taupo volcano, responsible for largest eruption in 5000 years, has alert level raised

Fears are rising that a massive New Zealand volcano could erupt after 700 small tremors rocked the site.

The Taupo volcano – which lies beneath the country’s largest lake – exploded approximately 1,800 years ago, spewing more than 100 cubic kilometers of material into the air in what is the world’s largest eruption in the last 5,000 years.

GeoNet, which is responsible for the volcano alert system, said for the first time ever that it has raised the Taupo volcano alert to level 1.

The alarm system has six escalating levels of alarm, with zero being the lowest threat.

In 2019, New Zealand’s White Island volcano – known as Whakaari – suddenly erupted, killing 22 people, 14 of whom were Australians, and seriously injuring 25 tourists.

Scientists are on red alert and raising the danger level on the Taupo volcano (pictured) in New Zealand, responsible for the world’s biggest eruption in the last 5000 years

New Zealanders are always on high alert due to sitting on the border of the Pacific Ocean and the Australian tectonic plates, which means the country often experiences significant earthquakes and volcanic activity.

In recent weeks, around 700 small earthquakes have been detected under Lake Taupo.

While the level has been raised, GeoNet says this is not the first time there has been unrest at the volcano and the chances of an eruption remain ‘very low’.

Duty volcanologist Steven Sherburn told Stuff there had been 17 previous incidents of unrest at the site in the past 150 years.

“There has been an increase in earthquakes and deformation (ground movement) at Taupo since May 2022, indicating that volcanic unrest is occurring,” he said.

“Several of these were more severe than what we are currently observing at Taupo.”

Mr. Sherburn said the last Taupo eruption was estimated to be around 232 AD, and said the chance of another eruption is “very low”.

Caroline Glass, discussing what would happen if the volcano were to explode, wrote on the Quora website Quora that if it were to erupt, most of the North Island of New Zealand would be covered in sulphurous ash, and ‘kill everything’.

“There would have been a couple of days’ warning but not enough capacity for everyone to get off the island in that time, so I think most of the population would huddle in Northland and Wellington hoping, that they were far enough away from the volcano to survive,’ said Mrs Glass.

‘My understanding is that this would block a lot of sunlight and leave the entire southern hemisphere cold, dark and wintry for several years.’

When New Zealand’s White Island volcano erupted, tourists and tour guides on the island either died or were severely burned.

The volcano erupted on December 9, 2019, sending a powerful mushroom cloud of gas, steam and ash more than 3,600 m into the air.

The eruption, which killed 22 people and seriously injured 25, became New Zealand’s deadliest volcanic disaster since the 1886 eruption of Mount Tarawera.

In June, Stephanie Browitt, who survived the White Island volcanic eruption, suffered burns on 70 percent of her body and spent two weeks in a coma fighting for her life.

White Island volcano survivor Stephanie Browitt (pictured)

Appearing on 60Minutes, she unveiled her face for the first time in two-and-a-half years and said ‘she now sees ‘a person who has been through a lot more than I ever expected in life’.

Stephanie was stuck on the island for hours before she and her father were rescued and eventually brought back to hospital in Australia, where her father died of his injuries a month after the blast.