New Zealanders say ‘karma’ got notorious British gypsy James Nolan as he is found dead in the UK

The leader of an English gypsy group that caused chaos during a family holiday to New Zealand has died.

Relatives in the UK posted on social media tributes to James Anthony Nolan, the leader of the controversial group that caused notorious bloodshed during an extended family holiday in New Zealand in 2019.

The infamous group was charged with vandalizing a beach, leaving a cafe without paying, damaging their apartment and stealing a journalist’s phone during a trip that saw the mayor of Auckland calling them ‘worse than pigs’. .

Relatives in the UK posted social media tributes to James Anthony Nolan (pictured), leader of the controversial group that notoriously caused chaos during his New Zealand holiday

The infamous group led by Nolan was accused of vandalizing a beach (pictured), leaving a cafe without paying, damaging their apartment and stealing a journalist’s phone during a trip involving the mayor of Auckland. called them “worse than pigs.”

The group claimed to be Irish at the time, a local said, but they were later confirmed to be English.

Nolan’s sister Lulu paid tribute to him in a social media post, saying his death hadn’t sunk in yet.

“My big dear brother Jimmy Nolan, as much as we always argued, was there all my life, loving him like a big brother, the best father to his big dear children and the best husband to my sister,” the message read.

By contrast, New Zealanders – who clearly have not moved on from the chaos he and his family have caused in their country – did not mourn his death.

‘Cleaned up for bad mess, karma came a calling, good,’ wrote one person.

“Hello everyone.. looks like we don’t have to worry about old buddy James… Jimmy… Nolan returning to our shores. Karma has finally caught up with him,” said another.

“Good day,” a third commented.

'Cleaned up for bad mess, karma came a calling, good,' wrote one person

“Attention,” one New Zealander responded to a Facebook group post. Another pointed out that Nolan and the Gypsy Traveling Group were one reason the Facebook group was founded

After the holiday of Nolan and his family that made headlines, they rose to prominence after arriving back in the UK lamenting that they had had a ‘vacation from hell’ and had been ‘tortured and condemned’.

While in New Zealand, beachgoer Krista Curnow filmed how they left beer bottles and piles of rubbish on Auckland’s Takapuna Beach in one of a series of high-profile incidents.

A young boy in the group also threatened to ‘knock out the brains’ of a woman who had filmed them making a mess on a picturesque Auckland beach, while the family was also accused of ants and hair in restaurant meals to prevent them from getting caught. had to pay the bill.

Their stint of chaos in New Zealand led to the group being labeled ‘a******’ and ‘trash’ by Auckland Mayor Phil Goff.

A petition to have them removed garnered more than 2,500 signatures.

Nolan, along with four others, was given a 28-day notice of liability for deportation by the New Zealand Immigration Service before returning to the UK the following month.