New Zealand woman's fiancé shot in head by her jealous stalker but miraculously survives

A young woman has described the terrifying moment a jealous stalker shot her fiance between the eyes before smiling and leaving him to die on their front door.

Missy Parata, from New Zealand, had been stalked by Krishan Ranui Dick-Kareti for a year before he turned up at her home and fired shots at her boyfriend Hemi Tahur.

Hemi tried to lock the door to protect his 24-year-old girlfriend when Krishan pointed his gun at his head and pulled the trigger.

The youth worker said she ‘wanted to die’ as she cradled her partner of 10 years on the ground where he fell and spent the first few months at his hospital bed pleading with him to survive.

She’s shared her now-fiancé’s recovery story on TikTok and says he’s getting stronger every day.

Missy, now 26, told News Corp she had met Krishan online and thought he was harmless.

But then he became obsessed with her, told everyone they were ‘in a relationship’ and then went on a rampage on the day of the shooting when she lied about her whereabouts.

She had met Krishan after he messaged her on Facebook and told her he admired the work she was doing as a youth worker.

Missy arranged to meet with him to talk about his urge to ‘help the community’.

The couple met in person at a park, where Krishan took photos of them together, which Missy assumed were for professional use.

But she later discovered Krishan had been showing them to family and friends, claiming Missy was his girlfriend.

Nevertheless, their friendship grew and Krishan confided in Missy about his mental health problems until he developed an unhealthy obsession with her.

He would contact her at all hours of the night demanding to talk to her and send multiple text messages convinced they were in a relationship.

Missy repeatedly told him she loved Hemi, 25, and that there was nothing between them, but Krishan remained convinced they were an item.

In the end, Missy said it was easier to go with him since rejecting him would lead to outbursts and threats of self-harm.

Hemi tried to lock the door to protect his girlfriend when Krishan, enraged after she lied about her whereabouts, pointed his gun at his head and pulled the trigger.

Hemi was placed in an induced coma for five weeks with the bullet still lodged in his brain and was in intensive care in Christchurch for 11 months after being shot by Krishan

Krishan pursued Missy for a year until one morning in October 2021, tired of his harassment, she lied and told him she was at work.

After going to her workplace and finding her not there, Krishan blew up Missy’s phone in a fit of rage, sent her 43 texts and called her 76 times.

Tired of his antics and increasingly ‘intense’ behavior, Missy begged him to leave her alone but was left with a ‘horrible drop in her stomach’ as ​​she suspected ‘something was wrong’ .

Missy said she was ‘pacing around the house in fear’ as she told Hemi, who was outside mowing the lawn, to come inside.

Hemi tried to calm Missy down when they heard Krishan outside, beeping his horn and screaming her name, telling her to come talk to him.

Missy said she ‘clinged to’ the one per cent survival rate and stayed by Hemi’s side for hours every day until he started moving and taking steps

Hemi is permanently blind and paralyzed from the injury, but has started walking with a cane and is ‘getting better every day’ according to Missy

They called the police, who told them to stay inside and lock the front door, which was made of glass.

When Hemi locked the door, Krishan approached, pulled a gun from behind his back and shot him in the forehead.

‘He fell to the ground and blood flowed from the wound. I thought he was dead. I looked back at Krishan and now he had the gun pointed at me,’ Missy recalled.

‘At that moment I wanted to die too. I couldn’t imagine my life without the Hemi.’

But Krishan didn’t shoot – instead he smiled at Missy and walked away, knowing that what he had just done would hurt her more than anything else.

At the hospital, Missy was informed by doctors that Hemi only had a one percent chance of surviving his injury.

‘I clung to it and told Hemi every day that he couldn’t leave me. I was by his side, day in and day out, through everything. I didn’t want to let him die, she said.

Missy got down on one knee and proposed to Hemi herself in August, and the couple are now engaged after ten years together

Missy said the experience has taught her to always trust her gut and wants her story to ‘inspire and raise awareness’ and let people know they are ‘mighty’ and ‘stronger’ than they think

Hemi was placed in an induced coma for five weeks and was unable to move the right side of his body with the bullet still lodged in his brain.

Hemi is permanently blind and paralyzed from the injury, but uses a walking stick and is ‘getting better every day’ according to Missy.

After 11 months in an intensive care unit in Christchurch, Hemi was discharged last month and continues his rehabilitation at home with Missy by his side as his full-time carer.

Missy got down on one knee and proposed to Hemi herself in August, and the couple are now engaged after ten years together.

Krishan was sentenced to six years and 11 months in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder in June 2022.

Missy said she lives in fear of the day Krishan is released from prison and feels he will not stop his stalking.

Her experience has taught her to always trust her gut.

She said since sharing her and Hemi’s story, she has been contacted by many women from around the world who have had similar terrifying experiences.

Missy wants her story to ‘inspire and raise awareness’ and let people, especially women who are harassed by men, that they are more ‘mighty’ and ‘stronger’ than they think.