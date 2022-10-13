New Zealand woman loses her license after performing a sex act on a driver

<!–

A woman has lost her license after causing a car accident by performing a sexual act on a driver.

Lela Jane Josephs, 34, appeared in Whanganui District Court in New Zealand on Thursday charged with dangerous driving and perverting the justice system.

She was not driving but was still charged after being accused of the risky behavior of driver Andre Teka before the accident.

A judge told Josephs: ‘You contributed to him losing control of the car and crashing through a garden fence.’

Lela Jane Josephs, 34, was charged after being accused of performing a sexual act on driver Andre Teka before the crash (stock photo)

Joesphs admitted the two offences, while separate charges including driving while disqualified and drink driving were dismissed.

She was ultimately sentenced to three and a half months in prison.

However, the judge changed the sentence to 40 hours of community service and 12 months of intensive supervision.

In addition, Josephs lost his driver’s license and was fined $750 (AUD$670) and ordered to pay NZ$162.50 (AUD$145) for damaging the fence.

Just before midnight on June 27 last year after the crash, Josephs was found in the passenger seat with Andre Teka driving the car.

Teka fled the scene before the police arrived. Neighbors then contacted them about Josephs, who had been left behind.

They claimed she was drunk and asked them for help in a ‘violent manner’.

The police found that Joseph had consumed 786 micrograms of alcohol per day. liters of breath, well above the legal limit in New Zealand of 250 micrograms.

The woman also gave authorities a false name and informed them that she was not the driver.