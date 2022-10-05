New Zealand window washer detained and revealed as undercover cop

Police admitted the tactic was inappropriate and would not happen again

A window washer at a traffic light was revealed to be an undercover policeman trying to catch drivers on their phones or running red lights after uniformed police were awkwardly caught up in the sting operation.

The masked New Zealand police officer was caught on camera bizarrely watching motorists at a traffic light in the South Auckland suburb of Manurewa.

He is recorded by a man parked on the other side of the road, who explained in the video that he had been ticketed by the window washer.

“That’s the officer there,” he said. “He’s the officer who gave me the ticket.”

Another man in the car is heard saying: ‘He’s pretending to be a window cleaner. That’s one hell of a rough man.’

“I almost want out bro,” the man who recorded the video continued.

He proceeds to get out of his vehicle and runs across the road to confront him.

When the man reached him, the man tells a passing motorist that the window washer was a cop.

Then he turns the camera around and follows the costumed police officer.

“Okay guys, so we’ve got police here pretending to be window cleaners,” he says to the camera.

“So what they do is they stand here and they dress up in hoodies with a window washer thing and they’re looking and they’re trying to get people to Manurewa.”

He identifies the officer as the man who gave him the ticket and describes him as a ‘real bully’ trying to ‘intimidate, not educate’.

Uniformed police arrive at the scene and ask the man recording if he is threatening the plainclothes officer.

The man responds by asking if he was a cop, which the police confirm he is.

It is then revealed that the officer was part of a sting operation where he would turn away drivers committing traffic offenses and direct them to a nearby car park that had a police unit.

The undercover officer (pictured left) was part of a police operation to catch motorists using their phones or running red lights.

Police admitted that having an officer dressed as a window washer was inappropriate and would not happen again, although such operations were used to “prevent deaths and serious injuries on our roads”

Police have admitted that having an officer dressed as a window cleaner to book people was inappropriate and would not happen again.

“We will communicate with our staff, this should not happen in the future,” Counties Manukau Road Policing boss Inspector Tony Wakelin told. New Zealand Herald in a statement.

‘There were lessons here for their staff about the right way to do these operations in the future. And I want to ensure that those conversations are held.’

However, Inspector Wakelin added that tactics such as those used at the traffic stop were part of police activities to make the roads safer.

“The use of a plainclothes officer to watch for these offenses is a standard operating tactic to prevent deaths and serious injuries on our roads.”