New Zealand TV station broadcasts the weather bulletin in te reo Māori

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

New Zealand’s state broadcaster has sparked a national debate after a TV presenter read the weather forecast in te reo Maori.

Te Rauhiringa Brown appeared on TVNZ to display it and used both English and te reo Māori when reading the prophecy.

Viewers took to social media to praise the move, but some critics criticized her for being “irresponsible.”

“I don’t watch the news on (channel) 1 anymore because I’m tired of Te Reo being pushed down my throat to please 17% of the population,” said one viewer.

Another said the Maori language was “pressed upon us with increasing resentment simmering among many.”

‘So tired of using Maori placemats that we usually don’t know what they’re talking about. Why not use the usual English names for towns and other areas and the Maori name to follow,” they added.

A third wrote: ‘What a shame!!! This is New Zealand, NOT Rarotonga.’

Responding to the outcry, a fourth added that they were not surprised by the response.

No joke, people are complaining, there is a channel and shows dedicated to Maori if you want that language. People just don’t watch,” they said.

Others, however, were more in favor of the move.

“Who are those annoying people who complain when they hear Te Reo on TV?” a supporter asked. “What a pathetic life they have to lead to get excited about hearing another language.”

Te Rauhiringa Brown appeared on TVNZ to display it, using both English and te reo Māori as she read the prophecy

“There’s always someone who has to whine,” said another fan. “I love to include both our cultures in TV shows, even if I don’t understand it myself.”

The taxpayer-funded state broadcaster also defended the move in a statement.

“We welcome feedback from our viewers and our Facebook pages are moderated appropriately,” a spokesperson told the New Zealand Herald.

“We are proud of our presenters and how they embrace New Zealand’s unique cultural identity.

“Our presenters and journalists are welcome to use a combination of English and te reo Māori where appropriate.”

The spat comes after a New Zealand chocolate company came under fire for its new ‘woke’ packaging designed to honor Maori native language week.

Whittakers released its new packaging last Tuesday with a label that translates Creamy Milk to Miraka Kirimi – the equivalent term in Te Reo Māori, the official Māori language.

The new packaging received a massive response after right-wing commentator Cam Slater tweeted a photo of the chocolate bar alongside the caption: “Go wake, go break..see ya Whittakers.”

New Zealand chocolate company Whittakers has released a new label (above) for their popular Creamy Milk chocolate block written entirely in Te Reo for Māori Language Week

Fans of the new Te Reo pack said they would “stock up” the label, slamming critics who claimed the label was too “awake”

Some critics accused the chocolate company of going too far to appease “awake” customers, while others likened it to “forced mandatory injections.”

“Shame on you Whittaker’s, we certainly won’t be buying your chocolates again,” one wrote.

However, the anomalous tweets were followed by a frenzy from supportive Whittakers fans who vowed to “stock up” the chocolate’s limited packaging to “stick it to the haters.”

“Huge shoutout to Te Taura Whiri for continuing your mahi (work) to normalize our reo, the last being Whittaker’s Miraka Kirīmi,” one person wrote.

“Thank you for sticking your neck out while racists bombard you with hatred and disgusting comments from all sides.”