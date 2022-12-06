New Zealand transgender athletes can compete as sex they ‘identify’ with in sport: Katherine Deves

<!–

Transgender athletes need only ‘self-identify’ the gender they want to compete with, after a New Zealand governing body passed new guidelines for community sport.

The athletes do not have to justify or prove their gender, Sport New Zealand (SNZ) said on Tuesday, adding that the rules do not apply to elite sports.

It would be up to each sport to decide how transgender people can participate in the top sports.

Former NSW Liberal candidate Katherine Deves denounced the decision, calling it a ‘complete betrayal’ girls and young women.

The news comes after Kiwi weightlifter Laurel Hubbard (pictured) became the first transgender person to compete at the Tokyo Olympics last year

“Sports New Zealand just completely betrays women and girls, parents and daughters, supporters of women, they just opened up the women’s category as a completely free-for-all,” Ms Deves said.

“And I hate to think that little girls’ dreams will be shattered, women will be hurt, if not worse. It is a complete renunciation of their duty to women.’

The former Warringah seat hopeful, who co-founded Save Women’s Sports — to lobby against transgender involvement in women’s competition — argued the guidelines are unfair.

“The men’s category is faster, bigger and stronger than the women’s category,” she said.

“That’s why we have divisions in the sport. We have it for age, disability and ability.”

Sport New Zealand’s decision comes after Kiwi weightlifter Laurel Hubbard became the first transgender athlete to compete at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Ms Deves, co-founder of Save Women’s Sports – which fights against transgender involvement in women’s sports – violated the guidelines.

The governing body, when handing over the new guidelines, said it is “essential that community sports leaders are committed to ‘inclusion’.”

As part of that, SNZ is urging community sports groups to “show that commitment by using preferred pronouns from transgender competitors and even appointing inclusion officers.

The organization’s leading patrons are also recommending that local sports organizations look at removing urinals to make bathrooms “gender neutral” where appropriate, and redesigning uniforms to accommodate different shapes and sizes.