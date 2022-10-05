New Zealand thief leaves note on car before stealing battery: East Auckland

<!–

A couple in New Zealand have woken up to the shocked discovery that their car had been broken into along with a heartbreaking note from the thief.

East Auckland residents insist they are not angry at having to find another way to work because of a stolen car battery, but wish the person responsible had knocked on the door and asked for help instead.

The thief left a handwritten note inside the engine apologizing for their actions and promising to pay them back before stealing the car battery on Tuesday night.

‘I’m so sorry I had to do this. When I’m in a lucky position, I’ll put $200 in your windshield wipers,” the note read.

The couple posted a picture of the ‘pretty’ note on social media, sparking a surprising reaction from the community.

A thief in Auckland left this note on the engine of a couple’s car before stealing the battery

‘The thief actually left a nice note. Don’t feel half as angry as I should but still have no way to get to work,’ the woman wrote.

She told New Zealand Herald she would have given the thief some money if they had knocked on the door.

“I was personally a bit sad that he was in such a strife that he turned to crime. So I should have been angry – and probably would have been if he hadn’t left the note,’ she said.

Her husband was equally sympathetic.

‘It was a hassle but I thought this is someone who is absolutely desperate. The element of anger was taken away. Instead of just being stolen, they tried to leave a message, he said.

‘I feel for people at the moment who have to resort to petty crime.’

He plans to leave the invoice for the battery on the car window in case the thief is serious about paying them back.

The couple say they are not angry with the car thief who stole their car battery (stock photo)

The couple have been inundated with online praise for their compassionate response.

‘You are a nicer person than me. I don’t care what your situation is, making life difficult for someone else to improve yours is wrong! There are ALWAYS alternatives to stealing,’ one person wrote.

Another added: ‘A lot of people have a sad story. However, not all of them resort to stealing from others. And there are so many jobs going on at the moment, both skilled and unskilled, for people who actually want to work for a living.’

A third wrote: ‘I feel sorry for the victims, hope they get some kind of support from other families and friends, sometimes the unknown turns into a positive outcome.’

The man said he would leave the invoice on his car window in the hope the thief would pay him back for the stolen battery (stock photo)

Some locals revealed that they had also had their cars broken into and batteries stolen in recent months.

Others were not as sympathetic as the victims.

‘It’s hardly ‘heartbreaking’. It is ‘breaking the law’. Not bought into the poor little criminal illusion,’ one woman commented online.

Another added: ‘So from now on all criminals will start writing apology notes and no one will ever go to jail.’