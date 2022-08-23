New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern clashes with AM Show host Ryan Bridge over Gaurav Sharma claims

<!–

Jacinda Ardern has been accused of being ‘shady’ by one of New Zealand’s top breakfast presenters – who claimed the prime minister was trying to use a natural disaster to evade accusations from within her own government.

AM Show host Ryan Bridge put Ms Ardern to the test over serious allegations made by rogue MP Gaurav Sharma in a fiery live television interview on Monday.

Sharma has since become the first New Zealand Labor MP to be kicked out of the caucus in over a decade after two weeks of sensational but unsubstantiated claims.

In addition to the banquet hall crisis, Ms Ardern is also responding to a natural disaster after a week of wild weather caused widespread flooding and destruction in the South Island town of Nelson, leaving many residents homeless.

During Monday’s interview, she smiled as she dodged a series of tricky questions before calling out Bridge for distracting attention from the Nelson crisis.

Ryan Bridge (left) clashed with Jacinda Ardern (right) in a live television interview on Monday

“I am aware that you are here asking questions about one person while I am here surrounded by hundreds of people who have lost their homes,” said Ms Ardern.

This shouldn’t be anyone’s focus right now. We should enter into mediation to resolve it in the right place and in the right way. It is disappointing that the offer was not taken up.’

Bridge recognized the Nelson situation was very serious before accusing her office of being shady.

“To imply that we shouldn’t be asking you about very serious allegations about your office based on the fact that there was a tragedy in Nelson, I think most people would find that a little shady,” he retorted.

Mrs. Ardern interrupted, claiming she had been misunderstood.

‘No no no. That wasn’t about you. If I may, you misunderstand,” she said.

‘My point was, against a Member of Parliament, not to use the option of going into mediation. That’s where we should be dealing with these matters.’

New Zealand Prime Minister met with aid workers in Nelson on Monday after a week of wild weather sparked widespread flooding

Earlier in the interview, she was questioned about Dr. Sharma that government MPs have learned how to avoid public scrutiny before they asked if the rogue MP ‘lie or made it up’.

“Look, I’ve never repeated accusations made in this situation and I thought it would be good for everyone to interfere.”

“That’s why we left the door open for Gaurav to restore confidence with his team and get back to a place where we can all focus on doing our job.”

Bridge has since been flooded with praise after the fiery moment with the prime minister went viral on TikTok.

‘This guy is amazing!! Shut her down every time,” commented one viewer

Another added: “Maximum respect for Ryan, and a real gentleman about it.”

A third wrote: ‘Ryan deserves a huge raise!’

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (pictured Tuesday) faces a natural disaster on top of a banquet hall crisis

She turned the breakfast host’s attention away from the flood crisis in Nelson

dr. Sharma began a series of attacks on his own party on August 11 when he published an op-ed in a national newspaper claiming that there was “rampant bullying” in New Zealand’s parliament.

He then sharpened and broadened his attacks, targeting the parliamentary services for mismanagement and the Labor leadership for what he described as a culture of bullying.

Labor MPs voted in a banquet meeting on Tuesday to approve Dr. Sharma, who had already been suspended from the caucus.

Mrs Ardern said Dr. Sharma was expelled for “repeated and calculated breaches of caucus rules” that “resulted in the complete loss of confidence by his Labor MP colleagues.”

“He has certainly made statements that are patently false,” Ms Ardern said on her way to Tuesday’s caucus meeting.

“I feel very uncomfortable about that.”

dr. Sharma is now considering whether to stay in parliament or leave early, triggering a by-election.