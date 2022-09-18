New Zealand PM expects to become republic ‘in her lifetime’ but she won’t ‘instigate’ process

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has maintained today that she “does not intend” to stimulate the process of her country becoming a republic.

The Prime Minister reiterated her belief that New Zealand would dump the monarchy “in the course of my life”, but suggested she would not pressurize it to do so.

Mrs Ardern is in London this weekend for the Queen’s funeral on Monday. On Friday, she attended Her Majesty’s State Enthusiasm at Westminster Hall.

She praised the British public’s response to the Queen’s death, describing it as “the most fitting tribute.”

In line with the strict guidelines of the Foreign Office, many world leaders attending the Queen’s funeral are expected to share a shuttle bus to Westminster Abbey service tomorrow.

But while some capitals have allegedly advocated exempting their leaders from arriving en masse – rather than in private cars – Ms Ardern said she didn’t think the request warranted “too much fuss” and made “logical”.

King Charles is now New Zealand’s head of state after his mother’s death.

While Ardern insisted the transition from queen to king would not be “shocking” for her country, she predicted that there would “continue an evolution” in New Zealand’s relationship with the monarchy.

She told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg show: ‘I think even the Queen herself has observed and acknowledged the evolution over time in our relationships.

“My observation is that there will continue to be an evolution in our relationship. I don’t believe it will be any time soon or soon, but over the course of my life.’

Insisting on how and when this could happen, the New Zealand Prime Minister said: ‘We have complex arrangements, the Treaty of Waitangi – a very important founding document for Aotearoa, New Zealand, signed between Maori and the Crown.

“That’s why it’s not a process I intend to initiate, but if and when it does occur, it takes time and has to be followed very carefully.”

Ms Ardern’s insistence that she would make no attempt to allow New Zealand to become a republic after the Queen’s death is in stark contrast to other Commonwealth countries.

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne has declared his intention to hold a referendum on whether or not to become a republic and remove King Charles as monarch within three years.

Prominent anti-monarchists in Australia, including Greens party leader Adam Bandt, also called for a move toward republicanism within hours of the Queens’ death.

Commenting on the transition between Queen Elizabth II and King Charles III, Ms Ardern described how the new monarch was “well known” in New Zealand and “shares many passions and interests that New Zealanders have”.

She added: “I think that means that relationship already exists. It’s a transition, but it’s not a shocking transition for New Zealand.’

The New Zealand Prime Minister also reflected on her experience attending the Queen’s state ceremony at Westminster Hall on Friday.

“The sheer silence of that space is, I think, one of the things that makes it so moving,” she said.

But besides that, as you observe standing there next to members of the public who have queued and waited more than twenty hours to be there, to share the same moment you have.

“I think what I will get most from this period is the beauty of the audience reaction.

‘The kindness you see from the audience, the patience, the camaraderie.

“That to me is the most moving tribute of all, the public response of the British people.”

Ms Ardern describes how much of London has come to a standstill after the Queen’s death, adding: ‘To just see it standing still, but in a poetic way, is very moving to see.

“But it’s also the most fitting tribute I can think of. The Queen was here for her people, and now her people are here for her.’