New Zealand mother and young daughter forced to pay extra

A New Zealand mother and her young daughter are stranded in Bali, with $2,500 out of pocket after Jetstar canceled their flights.

Auckland’s Cathy Carpenter traveled to Indonesia with her nine-year-old daughter for a two-week holiday, but instead joined the 4,000 travelers currently stuck in the country after their journey home was abruptly cancelled.

A number of Jetstar planes are in need of technical maintenance, dozens of planes have to be grounded and cause travel chaos for the thousands trying to return home.

Ms. Carpenter has seen two flights canceled in seven days, costing her an additional $2,500 in Bali, including lodging and food.

“I would never, ever in my entire life fly them again,” the Kiwi mom told the Daily Mail Australia

“By the time we paid for things that normally come with flights, I think it ended up being about the same as with Qantas.”

Cathy Carpenter from Auckland traveled to Indonesia for a two-week vacation with her nine-year-old daughter, but was instead stranded in Bali for an extra week after their flight was canned

Ms. Carpenter was originally booked to fly back to Auckland from Bali via Melbourne on Saturday 24th July, landing back in NZ at 5am on Sunday.

Jetstar informed them the day before their flight that the flight from Melbourne to Auckland had been canceled, before the mother had to be put on hold for four hours to resolve the situation.

While she was waiting, Ms Carpenter discovered several flights from Melbourne to Auckland flying on the same day and asked if they could be transferred onto these planes once connected with airline staff.

Jetstar told her that because its flights were connected, the entire booking had to be canceled rather than changing a single leg.

They offered to take Mrs. Carpenter and her daughter on a new flight that wouldn’t take them home until Wednesday, but the mother desperately wanted to be back in time for work.

The airline said they would not cover the cost of the one-way journey from Melbourne to Auckland and it would cost it an additional $1,168 to rebook that trip.

“One leg can ruin an entire flight,” said Mrs. Carpenter.

Ms Carpenter said she will never fly with Jetstar again after they refused to budge on flights that would get her home on time for work

Jetstar said it would have to either wait for the new flight to arrive in Auckland on Wednesday or take a credit/refund for the flight worth $366.18.

However, booking a new flight would cost more than $1,000 per person, given the late time of the purchase.

The mother eventually agreed to move the flight, unable to afford the extra money, but that flight was canceled as well.

Ms. Carpenter has now been forced to wait an extra week and pay another $2,500 while she waits for the plane home.

“We spent about seven days hanging out and dotting between the hotels because they said, you know, you have to get it at this price, and I needed the internet because I had to go back to work,” she said.

The budget airline admitted it should have done more to help Ms Carpenter return to NZ

Jetstar offered only $150 a night to cover the accommodation, which the mother said was not enough.

“I tried to claim and said ‘Here’s the deal, it’s not even that much more than you’re willing to pay if you pile it up, but I do want you to pay the full amount back because we had a huge disruption that never even had to be done,” she said, adding that she was even forced to rent a computer.

“I spent all day trying to rent a laptop, so I ended up buying a cheap one so I could get started.”

Ms Carpenter has pointed the finger at Jetstar, which she says has not responded to several emails and will no longer be using the airline.

In a statement, Jetstar admitted it should have done more to get the mother and her daughter home.

“Given the difficult circumstances, Ms Carpenter should have been given more flexibility to get her home as soon as possible,” a spokesperson said.

It said that because Ms. Carpenter had purchased a ‘Starter Fare’ without ‘FareCredit’, there was no option to change the origin or destination at no additional cost.