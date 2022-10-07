New Zealand man’s convictions overturned 3 years after death

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) – The New Zealand Supreme Court on Friday took the unusual step of overturning the convictions of a man, even though he died three years ago.

The court ruled that there was a substantial miscarriage of justice after Peter Ellis was convicted more than 30 years ago for sexually abusing children at the daycare where he worked as a teacher.

An appeal usually ends as soon as a complainant dies. But in this case, the court ruled it was in the interests of justice to continue the appeal even after Ellis died of cancer in 2019 at the age of 61.

When Ellis was first tried in 1993, it was against a worldwide backdrop of concern about Satanic ritual abuse.

The case against him was based on the memories of very young children, and many questioned its merits from the start. Some believed that being openly gay worked against him.

Ellis was convicted in 1993 of 16 cases of sexual abuse against seven children attending the Christchurch daycare center. He spent seven years in prison and always maintained his innocence.

The Supreme Court found the evidence of prosecution witness Karen Zelas, a psychiatrist who supervised the interrogations of the children, to be unbalanced and to suffer from circular reasoning.

The court ruled that Zelas had failed to inform the jury of other possible explanations for the children’s behavior, ranging from bedwetting and sleeping problems to sexual behavior.

The court also ruled that Zelas had not fully explained the risk of the children’s evidence being contaminated, for example by their parents, who had met before the trial.

Ellis’ brother, Mark Ellis, told reporters the decision was a long time coming.

“I wish my brother was here because it really was what he deserved,” he said.

However, the parents of some of the children Ellis accused of abuse said they were “shocked and saddened” by the decision and that the court favored a criminal over the victims.

An unusual argument made by Ellis’ lawyers was that among native Māori customs and values, one’s “mana” – their prestige and status – lasts after they die. Ellis was not a Māori herself, but the court accepted that the argument could apply to any New Zealander.

While the argument was ultimately not a deciding factor, the court found it supported and strengthened its conclusion that the appeal should continue after Ellis’s death.

