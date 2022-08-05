New Zealand man mauled to death by dogs in attack – as locals fear three canines still on the loose

About 25 dogs lived on a property where a man was killed in a deadly pack attack on New Zealand’s North Island.

The 69-year-old retired builder was found dead at his home in Panguru on Thursday afternoon, with three of the canine teeth coming loose.

Two of the dogs were found and killed on Friday, while the third is at large but believed to be ‘seriously injured’ in the remote community.

Police said they would not approach the dog and would contact New Zealand Police or Animal Protection (pictured is a stock photo) if they encounter a ‘very large, brown’ stray dog

It’s unclear whether the attacking canines were roaming house dogs or part of a wild pack known in the area (pictured, a road in Panguru)

Authorities confronted six of the 25 dogs in the eerie scene – shot one, caught two and three escaped.

The pack issued a warning to residents in the area and warned locals to watch out for a “brown, very large dog” that was considered dangerous.

If found, the Animal Protection warned it not to be approached and to contact the police or the Animal Protection.

It’s unclear whether the attacking canines were roaming domestic dogs or part of a wild pack known to be in the area.

Maliu ‘Otutaha of the town church, St. Peter’s, told stuff.co.nz the elderly victim was “kind and generous” and his death saddened the community.

‘He built his own’ [Moari hut] and taught some of the youth how to build,’ the pastor said.

“His dog was, in a sense, his comfort – his companion.”

The investigation into the death of the dog owner who lived alone on the property continues.

The investigation into the death of the dog owner who lived alone on the property continues as one dog is still roaming free (photo, Hokianga Beach in the area)