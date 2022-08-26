New Zealand man, 49, left unable to urinate for three months after falling 10 FEET onto a fence post

<!–

A middle-aged man was unable to urinate for three months after falling nearly 3 meters high on a pole.

The 49-year-old started bleeding from the tip of his penis after his unfortunate landing, with the pole coming between his legs.

The impact left the Auckland, New Zealand man in agony and found it difficult to urinate.

He went to the urology department at Auckland City Hospital, where doctors found that his urethra – the urethra – had been damaged from the fall.

What is the urethra? The urethra is the tube through which urine can leave the body. In men, it is a long tube that connects the bladder to the end of the penis. It also carries sperm when a man ejaculates. In women, it is much shorter and opens just above the vagina.

Scans revealed that there was a hole in the tube, which allowed blood to enter the duct directly from a nearby vein.

They fitted him with a catheter for three months to allow his urethra to heal, forcing him to urinate in a bag outside his body.

He made a full recovery and surgeons eventually removed the catheter, which allowed normal fluid to pass through.

But doctors warned he could have contracted deadly sepsis if the urine had introduced bacteria into his bloodstream.

The horrific injury of the unidentified man is documented in the medical journal Urology Case Reports.

It did not specify where his three-meter (9.8 ft) fall — the same height as an African bull elephant — came from.

The fall caused immediate pain and he noticed that his urine had changed color because there was blood in it.

Blood in the urine can cause it to take on a reddish, brown, or tea-like tint.

He also had bruising in the perineum — the area between the scrotum and anus — that extended all the way to the back of his thigh.

The man went to the urology department at his local hospital, where doctors noticed his testicles were also sore.

They found blood in his urine, but no other abnormalities, leading them to suspect he had suffered an injury to the urethra.

Doctors inserted a small camera into his urethra to examine the extent of the damage and saw a small hole in the lining of the tube.

Only a handful of similar injuries have been reported in the medical literature.

The majority of patients can recover by simply allowing the urethra to repair itself, using a catheter to divert the urine.

But in more severe cases, surgery must be performed to close wounds.