New Zealand fully reopens borders after more than two years of Covid curbs

New Zealand’s borders fully reopened on Monday, but the return of international visitors and students is only expected to begin in a trickle after the lifting of Covid-based travel restrictions.

New Zealand reported 52,538 cases of the coronavirus in the past seven days, but is ready to welcome visitors again.

The final phase of the reopening of the borders began on Sunday at midnight local time (1300 GMT) when the maritime border and all foreign visitors were allowed to submit visa applications.

However, Tourism New Zealand chief executive Rene de Monchy expects business to pick up slowly compared to pre-Covid levels.

“The return of international tourism is expected to take some time as people around the world gain confidence in their travels,” she told AFP.

“Tourism New Zealand is working hard to encourage visitors to key markets to help boost tourism recovery and support the country’s economy.”

Tourism includes visiting cruise ships, the first of which is expected to dock in Auckland around mid-August, and international students used to be big money makers for New Zealand’s economy.

Before Covid-19 hit, tourism spending generated NZ$40.9 billion (US$25.7 million) for the country’s treasury over the 12 months to March 2020.

Over the same period, tourism made a direct contribution to New Zealand’s gross domestic product (GDP) of $16.4 billion, equivalent to 5.5 percent.

While tourist boards hope the appeal of New Zealand’s spectacular scenery can entice visitors, the education sector hopes that foreign students will also return in pre-pandemic numbers.

International students used to bring in about $5 billion a year, making it New Zealand’s fourth-largest export earner, but that figure plummeted in 2021.

Before the pandemic hit, Auckland’s Macleans College hosted about 300 foreign students.

Director Steven Hargreaves told Radio New Zealand that he wished they could have accepted the applications months ago so that the students could return on Monday.

“We still have a lot of catching up to do if we want to recapture what is so important for New Zealand,” he warned.

