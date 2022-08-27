New Zealand case of children found dead in suitcases at storage unit as father’s fate is revealed

The children’s father, who was found rotting in unclaimed suitcases won at an auction, died of cancer before his wife left for South Korea, it has been revealed.

The gruesome discovery of the boy and girl, believed to be between the ages of five and ten when they died four years before being found in Auckland, New Zealand, on Aug. 11, made headlines worldwide.

A family who successfully bid for the contents of a Safe Store Papatoetoe storage unit at an auction found the bodies in two similarly sized suitcases when they were sent to their home in Clendon Park.

New Zealand and South Korean police are now collaborating on a murder investigation into the horror case.

The family who opened the suitcases are not under suspicion.

Instead, police would focus on the whereabouts of a woman, believed to be the children’s mother, who flew to Seoul in 2018.

Inquiries with both the police and Interpol have revealed that she is missing, but her last known location was in South Korea.

Detectives have now revealed that up to a year before she flew to South Korea, her husband died of cancer. stuff.co.nz reported.

He was the father of the children.

The children cannot be named due to a suppression order

The couple, who police have confirmed are both from South Korea, have married in New Zealand.

Earlier this week, New Zealand police confirmed they know the children’s identities, but were unable to release that information due to a legal repression order.

They also believe that the children were between five and ten years old and that they had been dead for four years.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said the coroner issued the preliminary non-publication order at the request of their family, the NZ Herald reported.

Detectives and forensic teams swarmed the home of the family who unknowingly bought its contents at auction (pictured)

New Zealand police have requested information about a woman who arrived in South Korea in 2018 (pictured)

“This order suppresses the names of the children and their relatives and any evidence that could lead to the identification of the two victims,” ​​he said.

“The police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the children’s deaths.”

The missing woman, a Korean-born New Zealander, arrived in South Korea in 2018 and there has been no departure record since then, a police officer told Reuters.

Her whereabouts and whether she had other relatives with her when she arrived in the country were not immediately known.

“New Zealand police had asked for confirmation as to whether the person possibly linked to a crime case was in South Korea,” the police officer said, adding that given her previous address and age, she could be the children’s mother .

New Zealand police launched a murder investigation in Auckland this month after the children’s remains were found by a family who went through the contents of a storage cupboard they had bought undetected.

The family that found the bodies was not involved with the dead.

On August 18, Detective Inspector Vaaelua said the children may have been in the suitcases for between three and four years. Both suitcases were of similar size.

Detective Inspector Vaaelua said police had reasons to believe the children have relatives in New Zealand that have not yet been identified.

“The investigative team is working very hard to hold accountable the person or persons responsible for the deaths of these children,” Detective Inspector Vaaelua said.

“We made inquiries with foreign agencies. I can say no more.’

Detective Inspector Vaaelua said CCTV would be analyzed but admitted the police faced a huge challenge after the long time the bodies had been stored.

“The nature of this discovery complicates the investigation, especially given the time elapsed between the time of death and the time of discovery,” he said.

A director of storage company Safe Store Ltd, who declined to be identified, said the company was cooperating with police in their investigation.

“We will not say anything because the police investigation is ongoing and we are cooperating with the police,” the director said.