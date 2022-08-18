New Zealand actress Simone Kessell signs on to star in TV thriller Yellowjackets

<!–

Simone Kessell has signed up for season two of Yellowjackets.

The 46-year-old will team up with fellow kiwi Melanie Lynskey in the psychological thriller that focuses on the survivors of a mysterious plane crash.

Simone plays Lottie Matthews as an adult, alongside Australian actress Courtney Eaton who plays the character as a teenager.

New Zealand actress Simone Kessell (pictured) has signed for season two of Yellowjackets

Playing the troubled Lottie promises to be a challenging, exciting role for the AACTA nominee.

Variety reported earlier this month that “Lottie in the wilderness, off her medication, became an increasingly divisive member of the group.

“She also turned out to be the mysterious Antler Queen, who was seen in the pilot overseeing a cannibalistic party among the girls,” it added.

Simone is best known for guest-starring in the Star Wars miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi

Simone is married to Australian film director Gregor Jordan and shares two sons with him, Jack. 17, and Beau, 8.

The announcement follows Melanie Lynskey’s bombshell claim in January that she was embarrassed on the set of the show.

In an interview with rolling stonethe 45-year-old actress told about the incident, where a member of the production staff approached her during filming.

Yellowjackets is available to stream on Paramount+

Melanie Lynskey revealed she was embarrassed on the set of Yellowjackets

‘They asked me, ‘What are you planning to do?’ I’m sure the producers will give you a trainer. They would like to help you with this,” Melanie told the publication.

According to the magazine, New Zealand native co-stars Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis and Tawny Cypress quickly came to her rescue.

The star, who plays bored housewife and mother Shauna Sadecki, explained that being able to portray her character in a body-positive way was important to her.