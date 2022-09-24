New Zealand 40-14 Australia: Wallabies are BLASTED by fans after ‘utterly useless’ performance

The All Blacks have chased down Australia with such ease that fans have questioned the future of the sport as New Zealand laid a hand on the Rugby Championship.

With the Bledisloe Cup already in the bag, Ian Foster’s side made mincemeat of the visitors at Eden Park, threatening a record 32-0 defeat with 20 minutes remaining before winning 40-14.

Late tries to Folau Fainga’a and Jordan Petaia spared those blushes, although rarely in their 22 years of Eden Park pain has Australia been further away from victory.

And fans took to Twitter to blast their side’s ‘totally useless’ performance on Saturday night.

“Time to give up rugby as a national sport,” wrote one fan. ‘To dish up this rubbish, when [All Blacks] have struggled as much as they have at home recently… it’s really pathetic.’

‘I think your coach needs to go. Eddie Jones will do a much better job,” suggested one South African fan.

‘Thanks for nothing. That performance was completely useless,’ wrote another Wallabies fan.

‘And now some of the same players will be getting ready for spring break… more cr*p… but lovely European holidays… no improvement at all.’

Will Jordan, Sam Whitelock, Codie Taylor and Samisoni Taukei’aho landed for New Zealand, with a first-half penalty underscoring the Wallabies’ lack of composure in the Auckland cauldron.

After calling for discipline from his side, Australia coach Dave Rennie must have been horrified to have one of his forwards binned after just 124 seconds.

Jed Holloway, who broke the All Blacks line in the opening minute, was booked for a tackle on Dalton Papali’i 60 seconds later and his enthusiasm turned to recklessness.

The Wallabies kept the All Blacks out while undermanned – holding up Ardie Savea over the line – and grew in confidence once parity was restored.

Marika Koroibete’s kicking game was on and the Wallabies lingered long in New Zealand’s last 22, struggling only to finish.

Frustrated on 21 minutes, Richie Mo’unga put the first points on the board with a short penalty.

Aaron Smith’s through balls set Jordan free soon after and the winger volleyed past a diving Petaia for the first try of the night.

New Zealand’s second was less elegant, with referee Andrew Brace awarding a penalty try and ordering David Porecki to spend 10 minutes on the touchline for collapsing the maul.

Still, the undermanned Wallabies struggled, with Koroibete denied a try for stepping on the line under the watchful eye of referee Mathieu Raynal, who as referee broke Australian hearts with a late time-wasting call on Bernard Foley in last week’s 39-37 loss. in Melbourne.

For that miscalculation, Foley was booed with the ball in hand all night.

Down 17-0 at the break, the Wallabies defense fell apart after returning to the field.

A fortuitous TMO call brought Whitelock the All Blacks’ third try, with the force of Kiwi mauls sending Taylor and Taukei’aho over for their fourth and fifth of the night either side of Fainga’a’s face-saver.

Jordan Petaia, on early in the night following a shoulder injury to Lalakai Foketi, scored in the 82nd minute for another consolation.

The result means New Zealand have given themselves a chance to defend their Rugby Championship title, with South Africa needing to win by fewer than 39 points against Argentina on Sunday morning (AEST) to claim the southern hemisphere crown.

Australia, with two wins from six in the Championship, will be licking their wounds before turning their thoughts to their Northern Hemisphere tour.