New young adult Star Wars spin-off novel ‘Padawan’ suggests that Obi-Wan Kenobi is bisexual

A new Star Wars spin-off novel published by Disney has driven fans mad for thinking it suggests that Obi-Wan Kenobi is bisexual.

Kiersten White’s new spin-off book “Star Wars Padawan,” written for teens and young adults, explores the younger years of the Jedi, and readers were quick to speculate on his sexuality.

The beloved character was played by Sir Alec Guinness in the original films and Ewan McGregor in the prequel trilogy and the Disney+ miniseries.

And now he’s set in Padawan, where he tries to prove himself to Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn, who is played on-screen by Liam Neeson.

Excerpts from the new spin-off have driven fans mad as they believe the novel shows Obi-Wan Kenobi to be bisexual or asexual

According to Disney Books’ description of the novel, it includes: “Romantic complications, startling revelations, and an imminent threat to both the planet and his newfound friends will bring Obi-Wan face to face with his worst fear: that he might have none at all.” must be Jedi.’

In an ambiguous scene in the book — published by Disney-Lucasfilm Press — Obi-Wan talks to another teenage boy, Casul, about the idea of ​​kissing another boy, while also showing signs of his devout Jedi beliefs.

Casul says, “There isn’t much choice here. I don’t think love is in my future either, and I’m fine with that. As long as I have the Power to protect my family, that’s enough for me.

“Although I must admit I was curious about kissing and why Audj and Zae-Brii enjoy it so much. So if you’ve ever become curious too, let me know.’

The novel, which came out last week, continues: ‘Obi-Wan blushed. ‘I will. Let you know, I mean. Not that I’ll do that to you now. Or whoever.’

“Would he ever reach a point where kissing someone felt anything less than a betrayal of himself and the Jedi? And if he reached that point, who would he want to kiss? The Lenahrans were confident and charismatic, which was attractive.

“But he couldn’t imagine just… kissing one of them. Maybe he didn’t want to be with any of them, but be more like each of them. Or maybe he wanted to kiss them all.’

Young fans have taken to social media in a frenzy – believing it means that Obi-Wan would be open to kissing a man and therefore understand that he is a bisexual character.

McGregor plays Obi-Wan in the Disney+ series, which aired earlier this year

Others believed this could mean the character is asexual, while he joked that he might want to kiss “nobody.”

One fan wrote: ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi having bi to his name was no coincidence, I can confirm that.’

Another added: “In a cute, recognizable scene where Obi tries to figure out his attraction, any gender is possible, but he’s not sure if romance is for him. No clear label, but on the bi or asexual/aromantic spectrum.’

A third, measured fan wrote: “One side of me thinks his sexuality shouldn’t be explored a bit because of his Jedi code and it kind of takes off how special Satine was to him.

“The other thinks it is feasible that a Padawan who has been told not to love from day one is very curious about his own sexuality.”

Another said: ‘This is not bad at all, but is this really necessary? To change the sexuality of an established character?

“Again no big deal, I’m all for recording and all, but they should probably make one of their new characters bi rather than an established character.”

White has yet to comment on the conclusions readers are drawing from her new novel.