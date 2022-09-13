New York’s Strand Bookstore partners with Bottega Veneta to sell a $3,100 TOTE BAG 

The famous Strand Book Store in New York City has partnered with high-end Italian designer Bottega Veneta and has released several tote bags priced in the thousands.

The line of bags debuted at a swanky dinner party hosted at the Union Square store by Bottega Veneta creative director Matthieu Blazy, and a range of celebrities wore the new bags.

The cheapest bag on offer is the ‘classic’ black leather tote bag that sells for $1,495, followed by a yellow bag that costs $2,090, while the most expensive of the bunch is a bag woven in Bottega’s signature Intrecciatio weave that costs $3,100 costs.

A-listers like Chloe Sevigny, Bella Hadid, and Angus Cloud roamed the party serving lobster, halibut, and tiramisu.

The Strand faced the possibility of closing its doors amid the pandemic as sales fell 70 percent and owner Nancy Wyden begged New Yorkers to spend in the store.

While her request paid off and the Strand was revived, Wyden was criticized for being the millionaire wife of a Democratic senator and still asking New Yorkers to help her.

After town residents dutifully lined up to save the store, Wyden took to social media to thank people for their help and showed the lines outside her store.

Nevertheless, she joined the party and stared at Bottega’s wares, saying on a bag, “I can’t stop touching it, the leather is just so soft.”

She also admitted that Fashion that her family, who have owned the store since it opened in 1924, never saw this coming.

“Never in a million years would they think our logo would be on a Bottega bag,” she said.

Wyden bought hundreds of thousands of dollars in Amazon stock before making her request, and was also found to have benefited from a PPP loan while firing store employees.

She made three purchases of Amazon securities between April 6 and May 1, 2020, as the pandemic forced businesses in New York City and other parts of the country to close.

In total, Wyden owned between $220,010 and $600,000 in Amazon stock.

According to The Oregonian/Oregon Live2011 disclosure forms revealed that Nancy Bass Wyden owned between $12 million and $56 million in assets ranging from real estate to stocks and other securities.

Those assets include The Strand Building, where the bookstore is located. The building at 828 Broadway is valued just north of $41 million, according to Property Shark.

Her investment in Amazon came despite her publicly complaining about the way politicians gave Jeff Bezos hefty corporate tax breaks.

Blazy, who had been at the helm of Bottega’s design for less than a year, has revived the brand by reviving older ad campaigns, including one they did with Andy Warhol in 1978.

He has now appealed to the Strand’s enduring identity to blow up Bottega’s brand, saying at the launch party that he once fell asleep on the store’s third floor, jokingly that he was “reading a bad book.” reading was’.

Blazy also worked on the commission for a series of cartoons from The New Yorker, each aiming to celebrate the storied history of Strand Book Store.

Following the launch of the bags, which will be sold online from September 15, The Strand will curate a collection of books curated by Blazy, including works by Wolfgang Tillmans, Alvaro Barrington and Carl Aubock.