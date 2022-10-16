New York’s Ithaca College is slammed for segregating white staff from colleagues

<!–

Ithaca College in New York employs an “Antiracism Institute” that will attempt to dismantle “white supremacy” by separating white staff from minority colleagues in an optional weekly event.

The college will segregate staff according to “racial affinity groups” during the 2022-2023 school year and have them meet on different days.

The meetings will focus on helping attendees “learn in the first semester about recognizing, responding to and correcting racial inequalities.”

In the second semester, the groups will be multiracial, according to the event’s website.

Ithaca College has been criticized online for introducing an anti-racism institution that will try to ‘dismantle white supremacy’ by segregating staff

The university first asked employees to record their race in an official school database and called the current data “incomplete”

They then introduced the Anti-Racism Institute, which will divide attendees by race and have them meet in groups on different days.

Many on social media were stunned by the event, calling it backward and contradictory to reporting racism.

‘Dr. Martin Luther King Jr is turning in his grave,” said one user, while another lamented, “Well, I think we’re back to the 1950s.”

Another tweeted: ‘We are going backwards here in the fight against racism.’

To segregate faculty members, the school recently requested all staff to include their race in an official school database.

In a letter to staff, the school said that in order to be “a more diverse and inclusive institution,” they would like to “have a more complete understanding of our current demographic profiles.”

The letter also stated that the current data the school has on employees is “incomplete, especially with regard to race and ethnicity.”

The school then asked staff to “make entries as closely aligned as possible with your racial and ethnic identity.”

According to the Anti-Racism Institute’s website, which is closed to the public except for those associated with the school, it outlines the “long-term vision” of the program.

They claim it was established “to prepare communities for the dismantling of racist systems and the culture of white supremacy embedded in the policy, pedagogy and person at Ithaca College.”

Ithaca College’s plan is just the latest in a series of wakeful moves by American universities.

Tufts University was recently slammed after launching diversity events that also aim to separate black and immigrant staff from their white colleagues.

Despite striving to understand “cross-cultural dialogue,” the University of Massachusetts split the two sessions — which would begin October 17 — based on attendance.

Tufts University hit hard after launching diversity event set to separate black and immigrant staff from white colleagues

Part of the series, called Radical Healing, aims to “create an important, safe space for Tufts’ staff and faculty whose racial demographics are categorized as ‘BIPOC’.”

It is a place where black, indigenous and colored people come together to discuss how marginalized and oppressed people should live ‘free from discrimination, racism and oppression’.

The decision to split the session participants by race has caused outrage in the school community and beyond.

One furious person wrote online: ‘This bull*** has to stop, we just have to stop tolerating this nonsense. Any organization attempting this should be charged immediately.”

Another person, who claims to be a former student at Tufts, added: “As a once proud alumnus of Tufts, I am speechless that they are promoting SEGREGATION and RACE SHAMING.