New York’s gun law gets reprieve from federal appeals court

NEW YORK (AP) – A federal appeals court on Wednesday allowed New York to continue to enforce its new gun law as it considers a lower court ruling that would block key provisions.

The decision of the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals came six days after a federal district judge in Syracuse declared several parts of the law unconstitutional and put a temporary hold on them.

The state promptly appealed the order. The decision holds the order of U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby until an appeals panel of three judges can rule on the state’s motion.

Suddaby on Thursday held some of the state’s new licensing rules for carrying guns in public, including one that prevented applicants from submitting information about their social media accounts.

The judge also removed the list of “sensitive” locations where people cannot carry weapons. He said the state cannot prohibit people from carrying guns on the New York City subway or Times Square.

Attorney General Letitia James said he is pleased the law remains in force.

“My office will continue our efforts to protect the safety of everyday New Yorkers and defend our sanity gun laws,” she said in a prepared release.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and lawmakers rewrote the state’s gun laws this summer after a Supreme Court ruling invalidated New York’s old system of licensing outdoor gun-carrying. The Supreme Court rejected the state’s long-standing requirement that people must present an unusual threat to their safety in order to qualify for such a permit.

PART: