New Yorker reveals her rent will increase from $2,100 to $4,175

A woman revealed that the rent for her New York City apartment increased from $2,100 to $4,175, an increase of nearly 100 percent after just two years.

Kelsey Barberio, 27, shared her surprise on Tik Tok earlier this month, explaining that he got a “really good price” for the apartment when he signed a two-year lease amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Today I received my rent renewal increase fee for my apartment building. Keep in mind that I knew I wasn’t going to stay. Oh my gosh though,” she said at the start of the video.

‘I’ve been paying $2,100 and they want to raise it to $4,175. That’s just under 100 percent, which is illegal under normal circumstances. I guess it’s not just because of COVID’.

Kelsey Barberio, 27, of New York City, revealed on TikTok earlier this month that her rent increased from $2,100 to $4,175.

He explained that he got a “very good price” for the apartment when he signed a two-year lease amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many New Yorkers fled the city during the pandemic and rental prices plummeted as desperate landlords tried to lure willing tenants into their units with special offers.

Property management companies offered deep discounts or incentives, including several months of free rent, to entice tenants to sign new leases.

There is no limit on the rent increase that can be charged at the end of a lease if an apartment is not rent stabilized, in accordance with the New York City Rental Guidelines Board.

However, the Housing Stability and Tenant Protection Act (HSTPA) requires landlords to provide tenants with written notice if they intend to increase the rent by at least 5 percent. Tenants who have a lease of at least two years must receive a 90-day notice.

Barberio admitted she was a bit surprised the company nearly doubled her rent considering her place had a “roach infestation” and “very severe chronic mold problems” that have had a negative impact on her health.

Barberio noted that the unit has had a “roach infestation” and “chronic mold problems.” She is moving into a new apartment with her boyfriend after he ends her lease.

The video has been viewed more than 396,000 times since it was posted on December 6, with hundreds of people taking to the comments to share their thoughts.

‘You’re very aware of this, so you like the idea of ​​doubling the rent during this? Come on,’ she said. ‘Other than that, the roof has been closed for the last year. There is scaffolding all over the building. [and] countless other issues.

‘Honestly, I can’t even get into all of them because it’s boring. [I am] so thankful to move in with my boyfriend and not have to pay $4,200 a month for this place,’ she concluded.

The video has been viewed more than 396,000 times since it was posted on December 6, with hundreds of people taking to the comments to share their thoughts.

‘My jaw dropped,’ wrote one person, while another added: ‘HOW IS THIS LEGAL?’

Barberio has been sharing updates about her apartment search on TikTok, and gave a tour of the unit she and her partner were interested in last week.

Barberio likes that the apartment has two bedrooms, ‘awesome’ closet space, and an in-unit washer/dryer, but the price was a little more than they want to pay.

This place is exhausting our budget. We’ve already had to trade down a bit, and it’s still way up,” he said.

‘Oh hell no!!!!! I’m sorry, but there has to be a law where the rent can’t be raised more than a certain [percentage,’ someone else responded.

Barberio has been sharing updates about her apartment search on TikTok, and she gave a tour of the unit she and her partner were interested in last week.

‘This place is a two-bedroom, two-bathroom and I actually used to live here before the building I live in now,’ she explained. ‘In an ideal world, we’ll end up with a two-bedroom, but we have to see if it financially makes sense at all because it’s very expensive.’

Barberio likes that the apartment has a decently sized bedroom, ‘phenomenal’ closet space, and a washer/dryer in the unit, but the price was a bit more than they want to pay.

‘This place is maxing out our budget. We already had to negotiate it down a little bit, and it’s still very much at the top. Nothing’s gonna be perfect, but I’m curious what you think, if it it’s worth it,’ she asked viewers.