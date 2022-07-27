New York Yankees’ Jordan Montgomery says ‘I sucked’ after asking why Aaron Boone subbed him in-game

It was a perfect start to the Subway Series for the Yankees. Back-to-back home runs by Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo of Taijuan Walker silenced Citi Field early against the Mets.

But it was as good as it got for the Bronx Bombers on Tuesday night. The Mets had an answer back.

They went after Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery and turned the game upside down in a brutal first innings rally.

Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery had a night to forget against the New York Mets

The Mets defeated him in their first innings – pictured, Starling Marte around the bases for a home run, despite the New York Yankees leading 2-0

Montgomery needed 71 pitches for seven outs

Starling Marte homered. Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso followed with back-to-back doubles, and Eduardo Escobar’s two-run, two-out homer gave the Mets a 4-2 lead. They eventually won 6-3.

0-2 in the last seven starts, Montgomery gave up five runs – four earned – and five hits, taking 71 pitches for seven outs.

When Yankees manager Aaron Boone came out to remove him after 2 1/3 innings, he yelled “why” and clearly wasn’t happy.

But after the game, he changed his tone in the locker room.

“I sucked, I had to be pulled,” Montgomery said. “I felt like I had some pretty good stuff, but I think I had a bad one.

“I felt like I was making decent pitches, but they must have had a really good game plan against me and it’s a really good setup. I just have to get better.

“I wanted to be out there. I was ready to throw as many throws as needed. We won’t be perfect every year. If you get 30 starts, you have five stinkers, so hopefully this is mine and we can get back to work tomorrow.”

Montgomery appeared to be asking Aaron Boone ‘why’ when he took him out of the game

Boone held no grudge against Montgomery, despite being interrogated by him as he approached the hill.

“That’s the thing about Monty — he wants the ball, he wants to compete,” Boone said. “Whether it’s going great or a night like tonight where he’s struggling, he wants to join in.

“The moment the bats they had against him, with over 70 pitches in the third inning, I just felt it was time.

“Looks like he was trying to enter Marte and left it on a plate,” he homers.

“Tough night, they were on him and made it difficult and then he made some mistakes, they hit for extra bases or from the ballpark.”

Some of the Yankees fans shouted Montgomery on social media in the aftermath.

“We lost this game because of Jordan Montgomery,” someone wrote on Twitter. “You could also blame a few batters, but it’s a 3-2 game without Montgomery.”

Another said: ‘Jordan Montgomery asks ‘Why?’ is more embarrassing than his pitching like tonight” while another fan wrote: “Jordan Montgomery is not well so I expected nothing less than him to return the lead right away.”

The second game of the Subway Series is back at Citi Field on Wednesday evening.

For the Mets, the advantage is with them going into Wednesday night’s game