Aaron Judge continues to give Yankees fans even more reasons to adore him, and New York to tie him up.

Not for the first time this season, Judge played a starring role leading the Yanks to their 68th win of the season.

The California native became the first player to hit the 40 home run mark this season.

Aaron Judge jumps for spectacular home run robber – much to the amazement of Yankees fans

Unfortunately for the Royals, Judge wasn’t ready there – smacking a grand slam to make it number 41 as the Yankees steamed to an 11-5 win on Friday night.

The Yankees didn’t have a great time, trailing 5-3 in the eighth inning before a blitz gave them a 7-3 lead.

Enter the loudest ‘MVP’ chant of the night. Enter Aaron Judge slashing a ball into right field for a grand slam, driving The Bronx frantic.

The 30-year-old is on pace for a historic season in which he was able to eclipse 60 home runs

Judge was often showered with “MVP” chants during the match, but none were louder than this moment.

New York’s No. 99 will become a free agent in the fall unless he and the Yankees can agree the terms beforehand.

Judge would be a huge loss for the Yankees, especially if he can maintain his current historic pace. Only Roger Maris, Babe Ruth and now Judge hit 40 home runs at the end of July.

Judge will be the hottest free agent on the market at the end of this MLB season

Yankees fans took to social media to demand that Judge be compensated for his star performance

The 30-year-old will no doubt have his eye on Maris’ Yankees-record 61 home runs.

At this rate, Judge will overshadow the long-standing five-run (66) total.

Those in attendance at Yankee Stadium were treated to some magic in the outfield, as well as a belated frenzy, with Judge doing his best impression of LeBron James jumping out of the gym.

Kansas City must be sick to see Judge. but they will face him and the Yankees again on Saturday afternoon.