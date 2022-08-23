New York Yankees fan turns his hot dog into a straw for his beer

<!–

Sometimes there are inventions that are so genius that they conquer the world, change the course of humanity and improve the lives of everyone. A hot dog straw probably isn’t one of them.

During Monday’s captivating edition of the Subway Series between the New York Yankees and New York Mets, a fan was caught on camera with a hot dog and beer being used in ways that were not intended.

The fan was shown with a hot dog placed in his beer, but not to be eaten or dipped.

Before putting the hot dog in the beer, he used a plastic straw to dig a hole in the center of the hot dog to drink from.

The video made the rounds on social media, with some fans shocked by the fan’s actions and decisions.

Social media took this by storm, with reactions varying.

These images in various forms have been viewed millions of times on Twitter, with popular Yankees accounts, sports media accounts and even professional athletes competing.

Some were impressed by his ingenuity, others were less sure.

Although the identity of the man is not clear, he walked home satisfied with a beer and a hot dog that sat in his stomach alongside a 4-2 win for his Yankees.

Former NBA player and media personality Rex Chapman wrote, “Homes hollowed out a hot dog with a straw to use his hot dog as a straw and I think I get to throw it.”

While another added, “The hot dog straw man is the boldest example of American ingenuity since Benjamin Franklin discovered electricity.”

Memphis Grizzlies basketball player Ja Morant said, ‘Nah da buddy love out da glizzy is madddd crazy.’