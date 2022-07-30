New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge becomes the second fastest player to hit 200 career homers

Yankees star Aaron Judge became the second-fastest player in Major League history to hit 200 career homeruns on Saturday with a two-run drive in the second inning for New York against the Kansas City Royals.

The 30-year-old is in the midst of a scorching streak, reaching the milestone when he helped the Yankees to an 8-2 win against the Royals.

The 6-foot-7 slugger, who this season became the first player in the majors to hit 40 home runs on Friday, made a two-break error by starter Jonathan Heasley before sending a 2-2 fastball to the right-center seats. .

Aaron Judge became the second fastest player in MLB history to hit 200 home runs in his career

Judge’s 200th home run came in his 671st game of his career, behind Philadelphia’s Ryan Howard, who accomplished the feat in 658 games in 2009.

Judge has 42 home runs this season and is on pace for 67. He is tied for August 1 in MLB history with Sammy Sosa and two behind Barry Bonds and Mark McGwire. Bonds holds the season record with 73 home runs in 2001.

The California native continues to give fans reasons to adore him and the Yankees reasons to tie him up.

The 30-year-old stands behind Philadelphia’s Ryan Howard, who achieved the feat in 658 games

Judge will become a free agent in the fall unless he can reach an agreement with the Yankees on a new deal before then.

Judge would be a huge loss for the Yankees, especially if he can maintain his current historic pace. Only Roger Maris, Babe Ruth and now Judge hit 40 home runs at the end of July.

And fans have urged the team to hand him a new contract, with many on social media telling the Yankees to “pay that man.”

Yankees fans took to social media to demand that Judge be compensated for his star performance

The No. 99’s 200th home run came a day after he hit two home runs and robbed a home run — becoming the first player to hit the 40 home run this season.

Judge has nine home runs and 21 RBI’s with a .447 batting average in 10 games since the All-Star break.

After hitting just one homer in his first 13 games, Judge has connected 36 in his last 79 games and continues to beat Roger Maris’ club record of 61, set in 1961. He is the 18th Yankee to reach the milestone in his career.

Judge hit a career-high 52 home runs while winning AL Rookie of the Year in 2017.

Kyle Schwarber of Philadelphia is second in the majors with 32. Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez is the only player this season to reach 30 this season.