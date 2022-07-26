New York Woman, 37, reveals her boyfriend ‘had a secret family and was paying their bills’

A former nurse has shared how she discovered her boyfriend had a secret family, which he supported with her money, and forced her to join OnlyFans to make ends meet after her now ex-partner gave all her money to another woman. had issued.

Dara, 37, of Brooklyn, New York, has previously made headlines with her ultra-realistic fashion looks created using only body paint and regularly shares sexy snaps with her more than 280,000 followers. Instagram.

However, Dara has now revealed that her glamorous life was hard-earned, the star of nurse turned OnlyFans shared a shocking secret about her past and how she was betrayed by a former partner who was leading a double life on her dime.

In June 2019, the then-nurse was living paycheck to paycheck while supporting her boyfriend, when she agreed to move across the country to live with him.

A month after moving to New York, Dara found out through Facebook that her boyfriend had another friend who was eight months pregnant.

Even more shocking is that she claims that her ex had used her money to cover the costs of his burgeoning family.

“I found out through Facebook,” she said. “We were about to meet his mother, who lives abroad, and I went to follow her and found she was ‘friends’ with a profile of him I knew nothing about.

“When I clicked on this alternate profile, I saw pictures of a baby shower for his other girlfriend.

“I was so shocked, hurt and angry.”

Stuck on a lease in a posh New York apartment, Dara dumped her boyfriend, but soon found herself struggling to pay her bills.

Looking for new ways to make ends meet and show her ex what he was missing, the nurse decided to try OnlyFans and launched her account in 2018.

Within her first month, she made $30,000, the equivalent of her annual salary.

Now she makes over $500,000 a year – and it’s all thanks to her cheating ex.

Dara said, “I’m very proud and have decided to just sort out my financial situation, rather than let a man take advantage of me.

“When I got into debt, I dumped him, got rid of my car, which was a money-guzzler, and started an OnlyFans.

“The rest is history.

‘In the beginning I mainly posted behind the scenes photos of photo shoots and built a personal connection with my fans.

“I couldn’t believe how much money was coming in.

“I remember thinking, ‘I’m going to post whatever makes me the most money possible’ and now I’m debt free. For the first time I can really save money.’

Dara’s daring new job has seen her turn her back on health for 13 years and work as a nurse in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit (NICU), but she doesn’t regret it.

“I don’t plan on going back to nursing as long as I keep making good money,” she said. “I loved watching my patients grow and go home.

“But the work started to take its toll on my mental health, because being a nurse is emotionally taxing when you’re in intensive care and I wasn’t earning enough to make ends meet.

“I don’t regret my decision.”

As for her former partner, Dara reveals that he is still trying to contact her and that he is aware of her OnlyFans career.

She said, “He’s still contacting me, but I’ve blocked him. But I don’t want anything to do with him.’