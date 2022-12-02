New York Times journalists promise to walk out for 24hrs over pay demands

More than 1,000 union workers at the New York Times have pledged to walk away for 24 hours if the news outlet does not agree to a “full and fair contract” by December 8.

NYT NewsGuild Unit Chairman Bill Baker expressed the strike threat in a letter to Times Publisher AG Sulzberger and CEO Meredith Kopit Levien on Friday, a copy of which the union also posted on Twitter.

The union members argued that their pay has been “eviscerated by skyrocketing inflation” while the company is making fat profits and demanded “wages that keep pace with inflation and are commensurate with the value of our work.”

Records late last year show the Times had about 5,000 employees, including about 2,000 in editorial positions, meaning the strike would leave a skeleton crew to maintain the Times website and produce the physical newspaper.

A spokesman for the NYT insisted the strike would not stop presses, telling DailyMail.com in a statement: “While we are disappointed that the NewsGuild is threatening to strike, we are prepared to ensure that The Times remains undisturbed for our readers. serve.’

“We remain committed to working with the NYT NewsGuild to achieve a contract that we can all be proud of,” the spokesperson added. “Our current wage proposal offers substantial increases.”

However, the union claims that management has been negotiating in bad faith and has postponed negotiations for a new contract for the past 20 months.

Union boss Baker, backed by the strike pledge, demanded “a full day of marathon” negotiating sessions to strike a new deal before the December 8 deadline.

In addition to concessions on base pay and health insurance, the union is also seeking a return to greater flexibility in hybrid and telecommuting, after sending all workers back to the office as pandemic restrictions eased.

A 24-hour strike, from midnight to midnight on December 8, could hamper the editorial staff of The Times, the second largest American newspaper by paid circulation after the Wall Street Journal.

During the strike, reporters plan to picket outside NYT headquarters in Manhattan, and the 24-hour work stoppage could soon be followed by an ongoing strike, according to New York magazine.

“The next step, if we can’t get anywhere at the negotiating table, of course, is to consider things like a strike authorization,” reporter Michael Powell told the outlet.

He added that “none of us want to enter the terra incognita if this isn’t seen as a major warning shot.”

In March, a group of nearly 600 tech workers at the New York Times voted to unionize after the company faced allegations of illegal interference in labor organization.

Now Times executives are particularly upset over the perception that the company and upper management are rolling in cash and not sharing enough of the profits.

Baker’s letter mentioned the company’s expected operating profit of $300 million for this year, and insiders are raging over Sulzberger’s fat salary increase.

Regulatory documents showed he took home $3.6 million last year, up 50 percent from $2.4 million the previous year.

But Times management insists their contract offers have been generous.

“The majority of negotiating unit members would earn 50 percent or more in additional revenue over the life of the new contract than if the old contract had continued,” the NYT spokesperson told DailyMail.com.

“In addition, our accompanying medical and retirement proposals provide sustainable, best-in-class options for Guild members.”

In addition, under our latest proposal, a union reporter who earned $120,000, which is slightly lower than the median base salary in the unit, would earn approximately $33,000 more over the life of the new contract — or 57 percent more than if the old contract had continued,” the statement said.

“A union reporter earning $160,000 would earn about $44,000 more over the life of the new contract, or 108 percent more than if the previous contract had continued.”