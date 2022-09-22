New York Times backlash over ‘shameful’ Jack Charles obituary

The Twitter post has since been removed and replaced with a new tribute post

Social media users said the post was “shameful” and “racial profiling”

A tribute post highlighted his ‘heroin addiction’ and ‘love of burglary’

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The New York Times has been accused of racism over an obituary of a beloved Aboriginal actor, which some Australians described as ‘disgraceful’.

The publication’s Twitter post about Jack Charles’ death said he ‘was one of Australia’s leading Indigenous actors, but his heroin addiction and penchant for burglary kept him in and out of prison throughout his life’.

Furious social media users claimed the post, which has since been removed, was offensive and an example of ‘racial profiling’.

The New York Times has come under fire for an obituary of beloved Aboriginal star Jack Charles (pictured) which Australians called “disgraceful”

Furious social media users claimed the post was offensive and ‘racist profiling’

‘No, we don’t. He was a leading actor and activist. This doesn’t present a complex person, it’s straight up racial profiling,’ one user wrote.

‘Wow. This is…one of the worst ways I’ve seen his story told. Shame on you, said another.

“How to say ‘we’re a tone-deaf racist publication’ without saying ‘we’re a tone-deaf racist publication,'” commented a third.

The original post was later deleted and replaced with a tweet remembering Charles as ‘one of Australia’s leading Indigenous actors and activists’.

The original post has since been removed and replaced with a tweet remembering Charles as ‘one of Australia’s leading Indigenous actors and activists’

The native actor died of a stroke on September 13 at the age of 79.

The senior elder of Boon Wurrung, Dja Dja Wurrung, Woiwurrung and Yorta Yorta died at the Royal Hospital of Melbourne, surrounded by close friends and family.

In a statement, his family said “he will live on in our hearts and memories through his numerous screen and stage roles”.

The Aboriginal icon was named the 2022 NAIDOC Male Elder.

Senator Lidia Thorpe wrote on social media that the Aboriginal community had ‘lost our king’.

The Indigenous actor died of a stroke on September 13 aged 79. The Indigenous icon was named the 2022 NAIDOC Male Elder

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took to Twitter to say: ‘Jack Charles lived a hard life and he leaves behind a happy legacy. He endured cruelty, he knew pain.

‘He survived each time in the vicious circle and held on to his humanity. Jack Charles lifted our nation with his heart, genius, creativity and passion.’

Charles was taken from his mother as an infant, raised at the Salvation Army Boys’ Home in Melbourne’s Box Hill – where he was the only Aboriginal child.

He was raised as a Christian and remained religious until his death.

Anthony Albanese took to Twitter to say: ‘Jack Charles lived a hard life and he leaves behind a happy legacy. He endured cruelty, he knew pain’

The actor revealed on his Jack Charles vs The Crown show in London that he struggled with drug addiction as a child and often turned to petty crime as a result.

The Stolen Generations survivor starred in several ABC and SBS TV shows including Cleverman, Wolf Creek and Who Do You Think You Are? – the latter of which he discovered his father’s identity.

He has used his story to influence government legislation and create platforms for other Aboriginal people to open up about their past.

Charles also worked with late uncle Archie Roach to support current and former Indigenous inmates.