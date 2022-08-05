New York Red Bulls fans OUTRAGED after manager says team ‘not ready to provide a big performance ‘

Despite being in a much better position in the table than a year ago today, New York Red Bulls manager Gerhard Struber is telling fans not to get ahead of things.

Supporters of a team desperate for a cup to call their own were outraged after comments Struber made during a press conference on Friday.

Per Ben Cork of SB NationStruber told fans he knows how they were in the mood for a trophy but says the young team is “not ready to put in a big performance yet”.

Struber also added that he hopes fans will see the ‘big picture’ and support the team who are currently 6th in the Supporters Shield race.

RBNY manager Gerhard Struber didn’t earn new fans by messing with expectations

This seems strange to say, considering this Red Bulls team topped the Eastern Conference in early July.

However, since first place, RBNY has only won one game in the MLS game, a draw and lost the Hudson River Derby to New York City FC.

Still, the team is currently nine points behind the leaders in the Eastern Conference and 12 points back in the race for the Supporters Shield with 12 games left in the season.

Three recent games have defined what fans see as tactical management inferiority.

In their most recent league win against Austin FC, the Red Bulls went up 4-1 in Texas, but allowed Austin to climb back to make it a 4-3 game.

On Tuesday, against a Colorado Rapids team that had not won an away game until then, RBNY went into halftime 3-2.

They let the lead slip by conceding three goals in the last 15 minutes and losing the game 5-4.

The Red Bulls collapsed against Orlando City in the US Open Cup semifinals

But the biggest embarrassment came in the US Open Cup semi-finals, against an Orlando City side that defeated the Red Bulls 3-0 in April.

After leading 1-0 in first-half stoppage time, RBNY conceded five unanswered goals in a game that saw the Lions advance to their first US Open Cup final to play against USL’s Sacramento Republic FC.

If RBNY had won, they would have hosted the match and marked the first cup final at Red Bull Arena.

After Struber’s words on Friday, fans took to Twitter to express their frustration.

New York Red Bulls supporters are not taking their manager’s comments very well.

The Red Bulls could start picking up the pieces this Saturday in a rivalry game against DC United.

August could prove to be an important time for the Metro to pick up points as only two teams they play are in the MLS Cup playoff spots.

They also have rivalry matches between Philadelphia, New England and NYCFC to play before the season ends.