New York Red Bulls 0-2 Barcelona: Xavi’s side end tour of United States with a comfortable victory

Barcelona ended their tour of the United States with a comfortable 2-0 win over New York Red Bulls.

The Laliga giants, who endured a difficult season last season, have been busy in the transfer market this summer with five new signings, including Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish striker was in the starting line-up for the second time in three days and was closely involved in much of the early action.

Lewandowski found a precise cross from Jordi Alba in the 17th minute, but the striker was only able to head the ball over the crossbar unmarked.

He then received the ball from 30 yards and passed several defenders before his shot sailed far over the crossbar.

Barcelona’s dominance was rewarded five minutes before half-time when Ousmane Dembele found Raphinha on the edge of the penalty area before the Brazilian returned the favor with a reverse pass for Dembele to complete the move with a powerful strike past a helpless Carlos Coronel.

Xavi rolled the changes during the break when Gerard Pique, Pedri, Franck Kessie, Ansu Fati and Sergio Roberto, among others, entered the playing field.

Fati and Lewandowski forfeited a number of chances in the second half before New York Red Bull’s Daniel Edelman was shown an immediate red card for a reckless challenge on Pablo Torre.

Barcelona doubled the lead and sealed the win in the 87th minute. A long ball from Miralem Pjanic led to a substitution of defender Dylan Nealis and goalkeeper Ryan Meara and Memphis Depay shoved the ball into an empty net.

Manager Xavi was pleased with what he saw of his team in the Red Bull Arena. He said: ‘It didn’t seem like a friendly match; the intensity, the rhythm, the passion with which they played.

“It was a very good test for us. We are at a good time, a lot of good feelings from this tour in the US, so a good start for us for the new competitions.”

Barcelona will play another preseason friendly against Mexico’s Pumas Unam next weekend before opening their LaLiga campaign with a home game against Rayo Vallecano on August 13.