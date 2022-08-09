New York Rangers names Jacob Trouba 28th captain in team history after five seasons without

One of the most storied franchises in the NHL has chosen its first captain in over five years.

Defender Jacob Trouba has been named captain of the New York Rangers, making him the 28th player to wear the ‘C’ for the team.

He becomes the ice leader of a young team that reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

Trouba becomes the Rangers’ first captain since February 2018, when the Rangers traded then-captain Ryan McDonagh for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

He joins a roster of impressive players who have been named captains of the Original Six franchise, including Hockey Hall of Famers Harry Howell, Andy Bathgate, Brad Park, Phil Esposito, Mark Messier and Brian Leetch.

After the announcement was made, Trouba’s thoughts were posted on Rangers’ social media account.

“It’s a huge honor and it’s something that means something, especially here in this organization, with the history and the players from the past who captained me for me,” said Trouba.

‘I grew up watching as a child’ [former captains] (Brian) Leetch and (Mark) Messier, (Chris) Drury and (Jaromir) Jagr. Those names were all very prominent to me when I was a kid and then you come here and you learn about the history of the guys who were here before them.

“You see pictures, you see sweaters around this place and now it’s my turn to carry on that legacy for those guys.”

In 597 career games, the attacking defender has 62 goals and 195 assists for 257 points

Despite being known as an attacking defender, Trouba has 516 penalty minutes in his career

“We all think Jacob is the perfect choice for captain for many reasons,” noted former Rangers captain and current general manager Chris Drury.

‘Certainly from the moment he has been here, he has continued to grow as a leader within the organization. Things he does on the ice, off the ice, behind the scenes, you name it. He is a perfect role model for our young boys, our older boys, for our veterans.

“He just chooses to do everything right, day in and day out, and we’re thrilled to have him become our captain.”

The senior management decision also appears to be one that is supported by players and coaches.

“It’s what our team thinks and the players think he’s a great leader,” said head coach Gerard Gallant.

“He showed that in his hockey game last year, the way he played for our team and the way he showed up every night.”

A number of Rangers players, including stars Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad and Artemi Panarin, who would all be considered for the job, sent congratulations to Trouba.

“If you ask the guys in that locker room, 100% of them will tell you he’s been our captain for the past few years without actually wearing the ‘C’,” Kreider said in a statement via the tam.

“I am incredibly happy for him to receive this honor and represent the team for everything he does for us. He has broad shoulders and regardless of the situation and context, he is unambiguously himself as a person and how he leads.’

Zibanejad also released a statement through the team, in which he candidly said: “To be honest, I was waiting for this to happen. I’m really excited for him.

“He is very honest and sincere as a leader. Everyone in the dressing room respects him and I think it was a good choice.”

Trouba was initially selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2012 draft and played 408 games for the Manitoba-based franchise.

In the summer of 2019, the Rangers acquired Trouba in exchange for defender Neal Pionk and a first round in the 2019 draft that was used to select defender Ville Heinola.

Since that trade, Trouba has appeared in 189 appearances for the Blue Shirts, scoring 20 goals and 58 assists for 78 points and a combined plus/minus of 16.

Trouba may have made a name for himself as an attacking defender, he has also managed to collect 171 penalty minutes in those three seasons in New York

Before the start of the 2020-21 season, Trouba was named deputy captain alongside Panarin, Zibanejad and Kreider.

Last season, Trouba had his best stat totals yet with the Rangers, with 11 goals and 28 assists for 39 points and a plus/minus 25 in 81 games.

In the play-offs, he scored 1 goal and 4 assists for 5 points in 20 games, but had to take 25 penalty minutes.