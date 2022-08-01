New York polio patient, 20, was infected with same strain detected in London and Jerusalem

America’s first polio in nearly a decade was infected with the same strain of the virus spotted in Jerusalem and London earlier this year, researchers say.

Tests showed that the Jewish man in his twenties and from Rockland County, New York — who was paralyzed by the disease — had contracted type 2 vaccine-derived polio virus (VDPV), like the one found in other countries’ sewage. found.

It suggests that there may be “multiple” transmission chains of the virus circulating worldwide, polio expert Dr Adam Ratner told DailyMail.com.

Today, the New York City Department of Health confirmed that the virus had been detected in wastewater samples taken in Rockland County in early June.

Health officials said this was a warning sign for anyone who has not been vaccinated against polio, once the most feared disease in America, to do so. Polio is more dangerous in children.

Testing in Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) labs revealed that the New York patient had contracted the same strain identified this year.

Some countries — but not the US — still use an oral poliovirus vaccine. It uses a live form of the virus that, in rare cases, can be passed on to others when the recipient sheds it. During various infections, it can then mutate to become like the more dangerous ancestral strains.

GPEI officials said more analysis was underway to determine where else in the world the virus may have spread.

They said: “It is vital that all countries, especially those with extensive travel and contact with polio-affected countries and areas, strengthen surveillance to quickly detect new virus entry and enable a rapid response.”

The US polio patient revealed last month is a young Jewish man who had not received the three-dose polio vaccine, reports suggest.

He has since been released from hospital to a house he shares with his wife and parents. But paralysis from the infection has made it difficult for him to walk again.

It was not clear how he contracted the virus, but the man has not traveled abroad recently, suggesting he probably picked it up from another unvaccinated person.

Ratner, who is also director of pediatric infectious diseases at NYU Langone’s Hassenfel Children’s Hospital, warned that based on the overseas detections, “It’s possible that each of these one chain was true.” [infection] happened. But it’s also possible that there are several independent vaccine-derived polio in the area.

“Although that’s unlikely in the US because we don’t use the oral polio vaccine.”

Neither London nor Jerusalem have so far confirmed that a polio has been admitted to their hospitals. The US has not yet discovered a second case.

But all three say they’ve detected type 2 VDPV in their wastewater in the last few months, suggesting it’s spreading in the community.

In Rockland County, the virus was discovered in early June — before the first case was reported.

But Ratner said this was “not surprising” because it can take weeks for someone with the virus to start showing symptoms.

He added: “I think it suggests that a lot more people have been exposed to polio.

“Maybe there are some unvaccinated individuals who have come into contact with it but have not developed paralytic polio.”

Polio is a viral infection that in severe cases can spread to the spinal cord and cause paralysis. About one in ten people who suffer from this die from the disease.

Most people who contract polio show no symptoms of the virus, but one in four will develop flu-like symptoms, including sore throat, fever and stomach pain.

One in 25 will see their spinal cord infected, leading to paralysis.

Vaccination is the most effective way to prevent the disease because there are no effective treatments for people who get it.

Children in the United States are routinely offered a three-dose vaccination course, with the first injection given at two months and the last at 18 months of age.

They also receive a booster shot between the ages of four and six, which is more than 99 percent effective at preventing infection.

In recent years and amid the Covid disruption, the US has fallen behind in vaccinating against the disease.

CDC data showed that about 92.6 percent of Americans were fully vaccinated against the virus by their second birthday, which is below the WHO’s recommended level of 95 percent to prevent an outbreak.

Thanks to the vaccination campaign, polio has been eradicated in almost every country in the world. But it is still spreading under the radar in Afghanistan and Pakistan.