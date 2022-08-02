New York onion growers can keep yields while cutting chemical use

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



A surprising finding from new research on controlling pests and diseases in New York’s commercial onion fields will allow the state’s producers to reduce their use of synthetic chemicals without sacrificing yield.

The study, conducted by scientists at Cornell AgriTech and recently published in the journal Agronomy on May 28 showed that by following action thresholds to determine when to apply insecticides to control onion thrips – a major annual pest – farmers made 2.3 fewer applications per season while maintaining yields and bulb size. Threshold of action is the density of the pest in a crop that requires a control measure to prevent the population from increasing to a level that causes economic damage.

The results of more than three years of field trials also showed that farmers could use 50 to 100% less fertilizer without reducing yields.

“Plots without fertilizer had no difference [compared to plots with full and half amounts]said Max Torrey ’13, whose 12th-generation family farm in Elba, New York, was a pilot site for the study. “People were skeptical, but this evidence gives us much more confidence in what to use.”

Growing onions in New York’s western climate requires intensive cultivation and a heavy reliance on fertilizers and pesticides. It is also done exclusively on muddy soils – the dark, fertile footprints of drained swamps. New York farmers grow nearly all of the state’s 7,000 acres of dry bulb onions on manure.

Onions, a key ingredient in most cuisines, are the fourth most consumed fresh vegetable in the US after potatoes, tomatoes and sweet corn. Growers in New York have an added advantage with this high-quality crop due to its proximity to major markets along the East Coast. But the market varies greatly from year to year, depending on conditions in other growing regions and demand. Diseases and pests, especially onion thrips, are also eating into New York growers’ profits.

The onion thrips — tiny, winged insects that feed on onion plants — have been on Brian Nault’s radar for years. Nault, the study’s senior author and professor of entomology at Cornell AgriTech, said farmers used to rely on cost-effective weekly insecticide spray programs to control thrips. Then, in the late 1990s, thrips quickly began to develop resistance to insecticides, as five to eight generations can be produced per year. Thrips also transmit a virus that can kill onion plants and spread bacteria that lead to bulb rot.

To help maintain the effectiveness of the remaining insecticides, Nault has refined the action thresholds so that New York onion growers can remain profitable while only spraying when pest populations require it.

“The main reason farmers give for adopting action thresholds is to reduce the development of insecticide resistance,” says Nault. “The next new good chemical tool may not come until 2025. They can’t afford to lose it.”

In his new study, Nault and postdoctoral researcher Karly Regan wanted to further refine their integrated pest management strategy for onion thrips. They knew that growers who continued to use weekly spray programs instead of action thresholds were taking significant risk by increasing the likelihood of developing resistance. But Nault also found studies showing that reducing the amount of fertilizer could potentially reduce pests in certain crops. He added the factor in test trials.

Nault and his growers were surprised to find that the amount of fertilizer applied to an onion at planting had no effect on thrips population levels, bulb rot, or onion bulb size and yield.

“We weren’t expecting this, but it has an even greater potential impact,” Nault said. “Reducing fertilizer use in commercial agriculture is beneficial to the environment for so many reasons, especially water and soil health.”

If all onion growers in New York used action barriers, they would see cumulative annual savings of $420,000 in pesticide costs, according to Nault. He has already seen many growers reduce their fertilizer use by 25 to 50% this year – a big change from applying a general amount to each field. Searching for thrips each year and taking soil samples is a bit more work, but Torrey says he expects to save at least $100 per acre in chemical costs on his 2,200 acres of onions, in addition to the environmental benefits.

“The mud is our livelihood and our future,” Torrey said. “We need to take care of it. Now we finally have a proven way to reduce costs and make New York onion growers even more competitive and sustainable.”

Treatments tested for invasive pests on allium crops

More information:

Karly H. Regan et al, Impact of Reducing Synthetic Chemical Inputs on Pest and Disease Management in Commercial Onion Production Systems, Agronomy (2022). Karly H. Regan et al, Impact of Reducing Synthetic Chemical Inputs on Pest and Disease Management in Commercial Onion Production Systems,(2022). DOI: 10.3390/agronomy12061292

Provided by Cornell University





