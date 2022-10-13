New York mother is arrested after allowing her 10-year-old son to get a tattoo across his forearm 

<!–

A New York woman has been arrested after her 10-year-old son had a large tattoo of his name in block letters on his forearm, police said.

Crystal Thomas, 33, was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child and was released on appearance evidence.

The boy was staying at a motel with his mother and older sibling when he learned that a man in the adjoining room could get him a tattoo.

His mother allowed him to go next door to get the tattoo and did not supervise him, police said.

The tattoo was identified by the school nurse after the 10-year-old boy went to them and applied petroleum jelly to it.

Crystal Thomas, 33, was arrested this month for allowing her son a ‘six to eight inch’ tattoo on his inner forearm

The tattoo was done in a room in a motel where Thomas was staying with her two children, Lloyd police chief James Janso understands based on interviews his department conducted with Thomas and her son.

Thomas and her two children stayed at the Highland Motel in Highland, near Poughkeepsie, for several weeks before she was arrested this month.

A “gentlemen in the room next to them” performed tattoos and the 10-year-old boy expressed interest in getting one, Janso told DailyMail.com.

“She wasn’t in the room with him,” he added.

“It’s not a professional job,” Janso said of the tattoo that sits on the 10-year-old’s inner arm and is “about six to eight inches long.”

The Highland Motel in Highland, between New York City and Albany, where Crystal stayed for several weeks with her children and where the tattoo was done, police said.

Lloyd Police became aware of the tattoo after the boy visited his school nurse to ask Vaseline to apply the new tattoo.

The school nurse reported the tattoo to the school resource officer, who in turn contacted police.

Lloyd police are trying to locate the man who performed the tattoo, and according to Janso, his investigators have clues.

The suspect is no longer at the motel, which generally only accommodates people for “temporary stays,” Janso said.

It’s currently unclear what kind of relationship Thomas had with the tattoo artist, Janso said.

Thomas had been staying at the motel for several weeks before allowing her son the tattoo

Thomas’ son and his brother or sister were taken care of by child protection.

Although she has been released from police custody, it is unknown if she will regain custody of the children.