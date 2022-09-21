New York mother captures ‘sex offender’ recording her and her daughter in Walmart

A New York mother has gone viral after claiming she caught a ‘possible human trafficker’ who followed and recorded her while she was at Walmart with her daughter, saying she later found out he is a registered sex offender just out of parole.

TikTok user @dd_escapades detailed his terrifying account in a now viral video, which has been viewed 8.9 million times. She was inside the mega store when she pulled out her cell phone and started recording the suspicious man.

‘I don’t know him and he’s following me and recording me,’ she explained after stealthily panning the camera towards him and zooming in.

“Now he’s gone after he realized I started recording him,” she added after the footage cut to the empty room where the stranger had been standing.

The mother said she showed the clip to a Walmart employee who agreed it was ‘really weird’ and ‘creepy’. The worker then went to get his store manager to have the man removed from the premises.

‘I don’t know if he’s just a weirdo. I don’t know if he’s on drugs or drunk or if he’s part of some human trafficking, but always be aware of your surroundings and register and report,’ she advised.

In a follow-up video, @dd_escapades shared that the man ‘has been identified’ after she posted the footage of him allegedly stalking her online.

‘He is a registered sex offender, class 1. He was arrested for assault and rape. We know where he lives. We know his phone number. We know his name,” she said.

The TikTok user noted that both her video and Walmart’s security footage were shared with the man’s parole officer as evidence.

“The reason you video and take pictures is so you can give it to the police and you can post it everywhere locally and blow up that person’s face everywhere so they can’t hide and they get caught,” she explained .

The mother later said she charged the man after learning his parole expired at midnight on August 8, the day before she recorded her video. If he was still on parole, he would have been arrested immediately, she noted.

She shared that she has already signed the form to press charges and says she is accusing him of stalking, videotaping and taking pictures.

“Now it will go to a judge and he will be summoned to court,” she said. ‘I hope this creep doesn’t appear in court. It’s an automatic arrest warrant.’

‘The police officer [on the case] talked to [man’s former] parole officer, and she told him that if it made me feel better, it wasn’t my daughter he was interested in. It was me, she continued. [It] doesn’t make me feel better. It’s disgusting and disturbing either way.’

The TikTok user’s original video has received more than 17,000 comments, with many people sharing that similar things have happened to them.

‘This happened to me years ago. I had a staff member walk me out,’ one person wrote. ‘When I got to my car the guy was parked behind me in a van!!!! It’s really happening.’

‘It happened to me and my daughter yesterday. The worker said he couldn’t kick him out,’ another said. ‘Take care of yourself.’

‘You handled the situation well. Always trust your gut,” added another.