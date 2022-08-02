New York Mets ‘have set their sights’ on Cubs star Willson Contreras before today’s trade deadline

The trade deadline is a perfect time for playoff teams to fill gaps in their roster – and in Queens, the New York Mets could get an upgrade behind the plate.

While the Mets have two very capable catchers in Tomas Nido and James McCann, one specific aspect of their game has been slow attack.

Both Nido and McCann are both very good defensive catchers, but their hitting has dropped aggressively this year.

With Nido slashing with a batting average of 0.218 and OPS of 0.517, and McCann hitting an OPS of 0.543 with a batting average below the Mendoza line, the Mets must find a catcher before today’s deadline who can hit and leave a force behind .

Cub catcher Willson Contreras can be moved on trade deadline today

According to the New York Postthe perfect solution could be found in Chicago, where the Mets were seemingly about to attempt to bring Cubs catcher Willson Contreras to Flushing.

The three-time All-Star and 2016 World Series champion has been a bright spot in a Cubs team that has struggled for wins this season.

Contreras bats .252, with 14 HR and 38 RBI’s this season with a .818 OPS.

The veteran is on an expiring contract and will become a free agent at the end of the summer if an extension cannot be agreed between the Cubs or any other team to receive him.

A move from a Cubs team under .500 and 15.5 games back in the NL Central and to a Mets team atop the NL East could be a boost for Contreras who is in a good position when it comes time to get a ​​sign a new contract – either in New York or elsewhere.

Mets management has limited time to find a solution to their problem at catcher

But it’s that prospect of leaving that puts Mets general manager Billy Eppler in a difficult position, with the Cubs definitely going to try and get some prospects in exchange for Contreras.

That same Post report claimed that the Mets have discussed a deal with the Cubs to get not only Contreras, but veteran reliever David Robertson, who will also become a free agent this offseason.

However, the Mets are hesitant to give up their top opportunities, such as shortstop Ronny Mauricio or utility hitter Mark Vientos, for two players who could leave Queens in the winter.

But the Mets were determined to try and win the franchise’s first World Series since 1986, and their combined catcher OPS in the bottom five of the league.

So the real question is can the Mets afford to try and make a run without Contreras?